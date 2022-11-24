Galveston teen accidently shot while handling firearm By TRACE HARRIS The Daily News Trace Harris Reporter Nov 24, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALVESTONA juvenile was shot and injured Thanksgiving day while he and another juvenile were playing with a firearm.Galveston police were dispatched about noon Thursday to a home in the 7200 block of Sycamore Drive after reports of a shooting, police said.Upon arrival, officers were told that two juveniles, 14 and 15 years old, were handling a firearm when it fired, striking the younger juvenile, police said.The victim was taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston and treated for a shoulder wound, but later released, police said.No charges have been filed at this time and the incident still is under investigation, police said. Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trace Harris Reporter Follow Trace Harris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGalveston city council considers exporting homelessKemah shooting victim was candidate to be sheriff's deputyStagecoach Saloon races toward Texas City; car wash rivals pick up pace on islandInn at the Waterpark in Galveston badly damaged by fireTwo arrested after catalytic converter theft in Friendswood, police saidHitchcock set for playoff football showdown with No. 1 state-ranked FranklinMan dies of gunshot wounds near Kemah, Sheriff saidTexas City OKs apartment demolition after years of litigationBacliff man recounts encounter with 'something out there'Truck crash and shirtless dash gridlock I-45 traffic CollectionsPrayer vigil held for Galveston businessmanHundreds compete in Daily News Press RunThe Daily News’ 11th annual Press Run winnersWinter Sports Preview CommentedGuest commentary: The 'Feckless Party' is badly in need of overhaul (149) Voters rejected GOP's pro-hate, anti-freedom platform (106) The 'Party of Yes' will lead the nation to ruin (66) Guest commentary: Billboards should say 'Thanks for Nothing Texas' (55) Media, Biden and lazy Republicans dried the Red Wave (53) County's contribution to border was not a good investment (44) Checks in the Mail: Federal lawmakers demand answers about mail theft, check fraud (36) The 'Party of No' sounds about right to me (32) Galveston city council considers exporting homeless (28) Guest commentary: Democrats have forced GOP to say 'no' a lot (26)
