Since November, Houston-based artist Arthur Deatly has been striving to capture Galveston Island on canvas.

The plein air, or painted outdoors, works are part of a series he calls, “Portrait of an Island.” The collection, 25 paintings of island scenes, will be exhibited at Third Coast Gallery in October.

Deatly says he was drawn to Galveston because of its rich architectural and cultural diversity.

—Stuart Villanueva

Photojournalist

Stuart joined The Daily News in 2014.

