TEXAS CITY
Texas City commissioners on Wednesday unanimously approved rezoning a site that would allow a developer to transform about 2.7 acres of land near the Texas City Dike into a cabin resort that would include 40 beach house-styled cottages meant to appeal to visitors and vacationers.
Developer Mark McKim plans to build cottages at 290 Dike Road, across the street from Boyd’s Cajun Grill Express. The 40 rental, short-term stay cottages would work similarly to an RV park, officials said. Each cabin would be about 420 square feet.
Construction will start in October and work should be completed by spring 2019, McKim said.
McKim didn’t immediately know the project’s cost, he said.
People would rent the cabins out for $600 to $700 a week, officials said.
The project initially was going to feature 30 cottages, but concept plans changed this summer, allowing for more units, McKim said.
Rezoning the land from general business to have a site license similar to an RV park allows McKim to start construction work on the cottages, city officials said.
The elevated cottages are similar to beach houses and would provide vehicle parking underneath, officials said. The buildings also will have cable TV and basic utilities.
McKim and his family own the popular Mandolin Pier in San Leon. That property offers corporate lodging and short-term vacation rentals and a private fishing pier.
It seemed natural to take a similar rental concept and place it in Texas City, McKim said.
“I just think it’s a good opportunity, and it’s going to be great for the city, too,” he said. “It’s going to turn into something really good for the city.”
The development has the potential to attract more people to the Texas City Dike, Texas City Commissioner Bruce Clawson said.
“It’s high-raised structures,” he said. “They are like beach houses. It’s a good use of the land because you can come down and spend the weekend on the dike and rent one of those cabins.”
The structures won’t look out of place in the city, Clawson said.
“It’s a clean concept,” he said. “Some may rent it for 30 days, which I encourage them to do. It is not a motel. It seems like it will be some nice facilities.”
The project’s site makes it appealing to visitors, Mayor Matt Doyle said.
“For all the beachgoers and visitors, it will be a great overnight spot for them,” he said.
