Seen is an artist's rendering of what an Alamo Drafthouse in League City will look like. The League City theater, a franchise, is still in development despite Alamo Drafthouse corporation having filed for bankruptcy reorganization.
Hours after news broke Wednesday that Austin-based movie theater chain Alamo Drafthouse had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and would sell its assets, a franchisee said his plans to open a League City theater wouldn't change, city officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.