GALVESTON
The Galveston City Council met with port officials Thursday to discuss in executive session the terms of a deal with Royal Caribbean International for the island’s third cruise terminal.
The city is still discussing how much the Port of Galveston would pay the city in fees for the improvements made on city property, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
The port is in agreement that it should pay the city some money for the impact the new cruise terminal will have on city infrastructure, but what that amount will be hasn’t been agreed on yet, Port Director Rodger Rees said.
“We know that this is going to put some onus on the city when we finally get this terminal done,” Rees said. “We just want to be fair.”
The executive session was discussed in a Thursday article in The Daily News, which outlined why Rees and Wharves Board Chairman Ted O’Rourke were meeting with the city council behind closed doors.
The purpose of the meeting was to inform the council about contents of the proposed deal while it is still in discussion stages, and a public presentation is scheduled for a September council meeting, Yarbrough said.
The deal with Royal Caribbean likely won’t be finalized until September or October, Yarbrough said.
ANICO BRIDGE GETS A GREEN LIGHT
Aside from a few concerns about lost parking spaces, the city council gave American National Insurance Co. the thumbs up on the company’s redesigned plan for getting employees from its proposed garage to its downtown building, One Moody Plaza.
The raised plaza that American National proposed in April garnered significant pushback from area business owners concerned that the proposed construction would exacerbate flooding.
The plaza would have closed 21st Street between Mechanic and Market streets.
But American National, which aimed to keep employees dry when crossing the street during times of flooding, changed its plans to instead construct an elevated walkway with large green medians below.
The design leaves the street open to traffic in both directions and doesn’t elevate the street.
“This is so much better, and it meets the needs of the area for both you all and the neighbors,” District 6 Councilwoman Jackie Cole said.
Council members did express some concern about losing the eight public parking spaces on 21st Street because of American National’s expanded green space.
The company is happy to explore the possibility of including eight parking spaces dedicated to public parking in one of its surface lots, American National real estate manager Scott Webb said.
American National employees won’t take up nearly as many surface lots spaces when the garage is completed, Webb said.
The company still has to finalize some numbers and designs, but expects to have a finalized proposal soon, Webb said.
MORE MONEY FOR THE PARKS
Members of nonprofit Better Parks for Galveston brought a giant check to the city council meeting to mark their donation of $25,000 to Jones Park. The park has been plagued with drainage issues for years, but the city is working on a plan to solve those problem and add amenities to the park. The city’s Industrial Development Corp. has already committed some money for the park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.