GALVESTON
Terry Lynn Wright, 65, the woman who in March refused to wear a mask in a Galveston bank, has been charged with criminal trespassing and resisting arrest by using force against a peace officer, both misdemeanors.
Updated: December 9, 2021 @ 7:58 pm
Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri.
