GALVESTON
About $500,000 in change orders on the recently completed project to reconstruct the downtown part of Market Street can be mainly attributed to historic items found beneath Galveston’s streets, city officials said.
The Galveston City Council originally signed off on the project in 2017.
Since construction began, five different change orders have raised the original project cost of $3.3 million by about 15 percent, bringing the total to about $3.8 million, according to city records.
The project reconstructed the area from 19th to 25th streets and is largely completed, except for installation of some lights, city officials said.
For a city as old as Galveston, issues of encountering historic or old infrastructure isn’t unusual, Director of Public Works Ross Blackketter said.
In the case of the Market Street project, the higher costs were largely attributed to the discovery of old trolley tracks beneath the street, Blackketter said. Crews had to remove the trolley tracks to complete the Market Street project, officials said.
“We don’t like that many change orders, but unfortunately, we’re starting to learn, you stick a shovel in the ground on this island, there’s no telling what you’re going to find,” Blackketter said.
The city had heard rumors of trolley tracks beneath Market Street before searching for a contractor, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
But the city wasn’t certain enough about the trolley tracks to incorporate dealing with them into the bid, Maxwell said.
Another such project involved the discovery of gasoline tanks below Stewart Road during a reconstruction project, Maxwell said.
“We have to specify work and they have to bid the work,” Maxwell said. “If they don’t know what’s there, we can’t bid a maybe.”
The Market Street contractor, Main Lane Industries Ltd., referred questions to the city.
The problem isn’t unique to Galveston, Historic Preservation Officer Catherine Gorman said.
“It is very common in Galveston and in all cities of our age,” Gorman said. “It’s especially common in the downtown area since that’s the part of the island that’s been inhabited the longest.”
The Market Street reconstruction project, paid for with federal disaster relief funding, is of several meant to clean up streets damaged by Hurricane Ike in 2008, city officials said.
The city council is scheduled to vote on a final adjustment to the Market Street project on Thursday, decreasing the cost by $28,530 for a total project cost of about $3.8 million.
