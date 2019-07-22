DICKINSON
Two industrial-sized dumpsters and more than a dozen tied-together shopping carts are some of the latest souvenirs crews have pulled from Dickinson Bayou and its surrounding tributaries and streams in recent weeks.
Crews from Alabama-based CrowderGulf Disaster Recovery & Debris Removal are at work this month on unclogging the many tributaries and bayous snaking through the community of about 19,800 people. It’s the latest step in a $3 million project to beautify the city’s waterways, said Chris Heard, the city’s administrator.
But for Mayor Julie Masters, the work is more than just a beautification project — it’s an opportunity to ease residents’ concerns about flooding, a concern that has been building since Hurricane Harvey, she said.
“This should have been done years ago,” Masters said. “Residents are absolutely happy to finally see something happening. Planning for this has taken months and months and months.”
The project is the continuation of a project that the city conducted in January, when crews removed debris from Dickinson Bayou.
The city received more public and private funds to expand the de-snagging project to include creeks and tributaries that feed into the bayou, Heard said.
Galveston County, for instance, in June approved spending $150,000 to help fund the ongoing work, said Zach Davidson, spokesman for the county.
Hurricane Harvey’s more than 50 inches of rain flooded more than 7,000 homes in Dickinson in 2017.
Since the storm, residents have called for more regular maintenance of the city’s creeks and tributaries, and some have even taken the work into their own hands.
Responding to the call for action, city administrators in January initiated an operation to de-snag Dickinson Bayou, Heard said. That initial project lasted through about March.
De-snagging a body of water involves moving down it and clearing out underbrush and dead trees, while also using a boom-type device to scour the water for debris deposited by storms like Harvey.
July began the second stage of the ongoing project to reduce flooding in Dickinson with crews working their way through the Borden’s Gully, Magnolia Bayou and Benson Bayou tributaries feeding into Dickinson Bayou, Heard said. By project’s end, crews will clear debris from about 24,000 linear feet of waterway.
Standing on a CrowderGulf boat Thursday afternoon, surveying the state of the tributaries, Heard said the work is already paying dividends.
“You see how quick we are to get into trouble,” Heard said, as navigation along the tributaries quickly moved from easy to impossible.
Not so long ago, a boat couldn’t venture down many of the city’s waterways whatsoever, he said.
“There’s a lot of debris in here since Harvey,” Heard said. “It’s just sort of been neglected.”
As Heard and Young surveyed the work late last week, they came upon Nick Boyd and his son, Camden Boyd, 11, fishing on a recently-cleared area of creek that not long ago would have been difficult to reach, Heard said.
CrowderGulf’s work along the tributaries has even drawn the eye of a League City property owner who will pay the company to clear an area of waterway to the south of Home Depot, 3200 Interstate 45, near where he owns 30 acres he plans to develop soon, said David Hoover, League City’s director of planning and development.
Clearing all the debris from Dickinson’s bayous, creeks and tributaries is an important first step toward reducing flood risk, but it can’t be the final step, Heard said.
Maintenance in coming years will prove just as important, he said.
“Ideally, my goal is for folks to see the vision, and then have someone like CrowderGulf do this annually for one-tenth the cost,” Heard said. “Then the maintenance, rather than a month, will take a week of work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.