Defense Attorney Mark Thiessen closed more than a week of trial by harshly criticizing prosecutors’ handling of the case against a League City woman accused in a 2017 car crash that killed an 8-year-old girl.
“The Nalepa family deserves better, the Diebel family deserves better and the people of Galveston County deserve better,” Thiessen said.
Attorneys for both sides gave closing arguments in a packed courtroom Wednesday before the jury retired to deliberate for a second time the case against Erika Diebel, 43, who is charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and manslaughter in connection with the April 2017 death of Kelsey Nalepa, of League City.
Wednesday’s closing arguments echoed many of the same questions that arose during the first trial in June that ended with a judge declaring a mistrial after jurors deadlocked.
Thiessen, equipped with a PowerPoint presentation and props, urged jurors to question the validity of a blood sample taken after the crash that showed Diebel’s blood alcohol content to be 0.249 grams per 100 milliliters of blood, more than three times the legal limit.
“They’ve known about these problems since June, they should have re-tested the blood,” said Thiessen, in what became something of a closing anthem. “Instead, they brought in new witnesses just 10 days before the trial and one expert didn’t even bring graphs.”
Prosecutors, meanwhile, argued there was more to their case than just the blood test and that the evidence against Diebel was overwhelming.
“The defendant is going to take each piece of evidence and say it’s not trustworthy,” Chief Assistant District Attorney Kacey Launius said. “But the 0.249 is not the only piece of evidence — we didn’t get that and quit. We’ve presented one and a half weeks of evidence to you.”
Several people who know Diebel, including a woman prosecutors described as her best friend, testified she was drunk when the deadly crash occurred just before 6 p.m. April 5, 2017.
Several police officers testified Diebel had acted oddly the night of the accident and receipts showed she had purchased glasses of wine that day, Launius said.
The crash occurred as Diebel was driving a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee east in the 2600 block of West Main Street, police said.
Eastbound traffic was stopped in that block, and a 2009 Ford Expedition was stopped directly in front of Diebel’s vehicle, police said. Diebel drove her Jeep into the back of the Expedition, seriously injuring Nalepa, police said.
Nalepa was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston for treatment. She was pronounced dead April 8, 2017.
“We are parents — this is our nightmare too,” Thiessen said. “And I get it, we need a reason — why did this girl have to die? I don’t know. But this is not a crime, but a horrible accident. I’ve tried to give you everything. They are throwing spaghetti at the wall to see what sticks.”
As Thiessen argued for Diebel’s innocence Thursday, he took a wooden block and tried to fit it into a round hole to signify the prosecutors’ efforts to convict his client.
Prosecutors, meanwhile, sought to simplify what has become a complicated case involving the veracity of evidence and signs of intoxication.
“There’s a lot to unpack here, but it all boils down to the fact that there’s not a single non-reckless reason for any of this,” Launius said. “It is her decisions. She is the reason Kelsey did not make it to her softball game that day.”
