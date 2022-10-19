TEXAS CITY
A towering oil drilling rig has appeared in front of a residential area in Texas City, raising questions about operations and duration of the project and some complaints about noise.
The drilling rig, between Trawler Place and Interstate 45 near the Lago Mar residential development, has been a work in progress and neighboring residents were given ample notice about it months ago, Kim Golden, city engineer for Texas City, said.
“The company is following all city ordinances and permit processes,” Golden said. “They satisfied all orders and gave homeowners a warning long before they started drilling.”
Hilcorp, one of the largest privately held exploration and production companies in the United States, is drilling for oil at the site, officials confirmed Wednesday.
The rig is going to be up fewer than 30 days from the start date, Golden said. City officials didn't have the exact start date, but said the drilling rig went up about a week ago.
Residents in homes within 600 feet of the drilling rig were alerted of the plans months in advance, Golden said.
“We have only received one call about the rig,” Golden said. “And that was from a concerned citizen not residing within 600 feet of the drill site.”
Along with hosting a neighborhood meeting about the drilling rig plans earlier in the year, the company received written consent forms from those residents in the 600-foot range, officials said.
But residents who aren't in the 600-foot zone weren't given consent forms to sign.
“I wasn’t asked about signing any form,” Marcus Strickland, a resident of Trawler Place, the street backing up to the drilling site, said.
Strickland didn't attend the information meeting and wasn’t aware of the drilling rig until construction for it began in September, he said.
“The noise is extremely obnoxious,” Strickland said. “It honestly makes it difficult to sleep at night sometimes.”
Surrounding the rig are tall walls in between residents and the drill site. Those walls are meant to be temporary sound barriers to mitigate the noise.
“The big wall is not permanent,” Texas City Mayor Dedrick Johnson said. “It is a temporary sound barrier. It will be taken down when the project ends.”
The project is scheduled to be finished by Thanksgiving, Strickland said.
“There is not much that cities can do to stop or avoid rig drilling,” Golden said. “State law allows and protects their rights to drill, as long as they have the proper permits to do so.”
Hilcorp didn't immediately respond to questions about the project beyond confirming it's the company doing the drilling.
Texas City, which boast a large petrochemical complex, generally is welcoming to energy projects. Huge outcries about the oil rig would be unusual.
But even if there were outcry, the city has limited ability to regulate petroleum production operations because of House Bill 40, which passed into law in 2015, giving exclusive jurisdiction to the state government over oil and gas exploration, and it prohibited local oil- and gas-related ordinances, initiatives and regulations.
The law was prompted by an anti-fracking initiative passed in Denton in November 2014 and heralded by the Texas Oil & Gas Association as “important legislation to keep Texas communities safe and our economy strong.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.