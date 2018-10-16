A League City seaman is suing a Galveston company, asserting he was severely injured during a July collision in the Houston Ship Channel.
Houston-based attorney Ryan Zehl filed suit Oct. 11 on behalf of Jason Boudreau in the 122nd District Court against G&H Towing, seeking more than $1 million in damages.
Boudreau was working as an engineer aboard the M/V Mars for G&H Towing in July when the vessel hit another in the ship channel, according to the lawsuit.
“As a result of this vessel collision, plaintiff was thrown inside the engine room and sustained serious and severe injuries,” the lawsuit asserts.
The ship’s throttle failed to disengage and someone “incompetent” was manning the controls, according to the lawsuit.
The defendant has not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
MILLNG ISSUES
A Harris County woman is suing a Baytown company, seeking more than $1 million, asserting she was run over by a milling machine in June in Galveston County.
Attorney Kraig Rushing filed suit Oct. 12 on behalf of Pennie Goodie against Angel Brothers Enterprises in the 122nd District Court in Galveston, asserting Goodie was providing site security for another company when she was injured by a milling machine.
Goodie was blocking traffic June 21 so the milling machine could go to and from the job site when the operator of the machine ran over her vehicle while she was inside, according to the lawsuit.
The defendant has not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
MOTION TO COMPEL
An attorney representing a man who asserts he was subject to a hostile work environment, including aggressive flatulence and nipple pinching, has filed a motion to compel discovery.
Attorney Sean Buckley filed the motion Monday on behalf of Bret Bland in the 212th District Court, asserting the car dealership was wasting time and taking up court resources by disregarding discovery obligations.
Bland initially filed suit against CT Motors, the parent company of AutoNation Acura Gulf Freeway and Jeremy Pratt, asserting Pratt created a hostile work environment by using explicit banter and innuendo and pinching and touching his male subordinates’ nipples, the complaint asserts.
Representatives of the car dealership have argued they should have protection from discovery because Bland signed an arbitration agreement and must go through arbitration before pursuing the lawsuit’s claims.
But the court has yet to rule on that motion, and so the dealership should continue with discovery requests, Buckley’s motion asserts.
TRIALS THIS WEEK
Three trials are set for Galveston County courts this week, Assistant Criminal District Attorney Bill Reed, the felony division chief, said.
The 56th District Court will host a jury to hear evidence in a punishment hearing against Jesse Christian Dobbs, 23, who pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the highly publicized stabbing death of his girlfriend in November 2016.
The 10th District Court will host a jury to hear evidence against Joel Keith Nichols, 41, on one count of possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
The 405th District Court will host a jury to hear evidence against James Edwin Long, 56, on one count of aggravated assault of a date or family member with a weapon.
