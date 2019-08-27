Clint Payne sat hunched over a thick oak kitchen table, a rectangular slab of wood with watermarks and gouges across its surface, reminders of the night exactly two years ago when rain water from Hurricane Harvey first entered his Bayou Chantilly house.
“It’d been raining for one-and-a-half days steady,” Payne said. “We had power and still had satellite reception.”
Payne had been flipping back and forth between the Astros game and the weather on TV — when water from the bathroom dropped on his head, he said.
“I knew we had a leak,” he said.
Payne had spent the past several years along with his wife, Ruth, remodeling the comfortable ranch-style home in a mature neighborhood in southernmost Dickinson, east of Interstate 45. They’d planned to sell it and hadn’t renewed their flood insurance, thinking they wouldn’t need it, he said.
Sturdy live oaks lined streets with lyrical names in praise of nature — Blue Water, Green Willow, Meadowlark — crisscrossing the quiet neighborhood. The Payne’s house on Meadow Lane marked the edge in closest proximity to a dense stand of woods bordering Dickinson Bayou.
“When the water came, it came rushing down the streets in this direction,” Payne said, gesturing with his beefy arms and thick hands inward, toward the interior of his completely rebuilt home, still not finished after two years.
Within hours, car alarms were going off in front of a neighbor’s house where a group had been enjoying an On Demand televised boxing match.
“Water was up in the yard,” he said. “Those cars were already underwater.”
An Air Force veteran, Payne reverted to the basics of emergency response training he’d learned in the service, he said.
“We started pulling everything up off the floor and putting things on top of tables and beds,” he said. But soon, it was apparent that was not high enough. The water inside rose to 4 feet and everything inside was floating, including the refrigerator that rose up, leaned forward and dumped its contents into the flood waters.
“I started getting everybody up in the attic and brought along a chainsaw in case I had to punch a hole in the roof,” he said. Ruth, their son, Nicholas, soon to be a senior at Dickinson High School, a family friend who’d been staying with them, two Australian shepherds and five puppies all spent the night beneath the beating rain, in the rafters.
When daylight arrived, Payne could hear his next-door neighbor banging away at something and went over to help, he said.
“When I walked out the front door, the water was over my head,” he said. A powerful current had carried a full-sized recreational vehicle, patio furniture and all matter of debris downstream to pile up against Payne’s house and garage and wash deep into the woods.
Payne was able to retrieve a ladder he’d used trying to patch his own roof the night before and got his neighbors on top of their roof. The wife was in shock and he had to lift her up the entire way, he said.
His family joined them and soon they were all picked up by a neighbor in a boat and the Payne household was taken to the frontage road along I-45 where a son-in-law from Texas City picked them up.
“The boats were coming through the branches of the trees,” Payne said. “That’s how high the water was.”
FILLING IN THE GAP
That’s how the Paynes’ Harvey journey began, in a torrent of water that destroyed everything inside their home except the ties that bound them together and the family’s determination to rebuild.
Two years later, with help from friends of family, neighbors and his son’s friends and friends’ parents, with aid from the federal government and from various church and nonprofit organizations when things got tough, the Paynes have largely rebuilt their home, with Clint Payne doing most of the work himself.
Catholic Charities’ Disaster Recovery Program, now putting a new roof on the house through its partnership with the Fuller Center Disaster Rebuilders, has been a lifesaver, Payne said.
A neighbor steered him toward the organization that provided him a case manager, Angela Grindele, of Catholic Charities’ Friendswood office.
“Angela helped us get money we needed through Red Cross,” Payne said. “She’s helped us find the help we needed to finish the house with this Fuller program.”
Through the Fuller program, Catholic Charities has committed to completely rebuilding 10 houses in Galveston County, said Brigid DeLoach, vice president of disaster recovery services for the archdiocese of Galveston-Houston. Five homes have been completed.
In addition to rebuilding those homes from the foundation up, the program has offered $20,000 per household to numerous families like the Paynes, “to come in and fill a gap,” DeLoach said.
“We’ll be replacing the roof and some damaged doors in the house,” DeLoach said. Fuller also will assess damage to the flooded air-conditioning system that’s barely hanging on, Payne said. The program provides new furniture and appliances as needed and Catholic Charities provides case management to help identify resources, like grants and loan programs, and helps households apply for and obtain them, DeLoach said.
“We’re still here and we plan to be here another three to five years to get this work done.”
Clint Payne leaned over the sturdy kitchen table, the only piece of furniture in the house that survived Hurricane Harvey’s flood waters, running his fingers across it and promising to refinish it soon.
“This city and this neighborhood have got a strong bunch of people here,” he said. “Some stayed and some didn’t, but there’s a strong sense of community here. We’re still trying to get back to full health.”
