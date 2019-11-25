NASA astronaut and Friendswood resident Nick Hague was treated to a hero’s welcome Monday at Friendswood City Hall.
Hague, who spent 203 days in orbit aboard the International Space Station, was given a key to the city by Mayor Mike Foreman, himself a former astronaut.
