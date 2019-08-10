GALVESTON
Some players in the island’s tourism industry hope a new attraction will bring more visitors this holiday season.
The Polar Express Train Ride will pull into the Galveston Railroad Museum, 2602 Santa Fe Place, this winter.
During the event, trains at the museum are decked out to look like “The Polar Express,” a holiday train made famous in a 1985 book and more famous in 2004 movie.
It’s a fun event, but it’s also important for the island, museum Executive Director James Rosengren said.
“We’re really fortunate to get permission to do it,” Rosengren said. “It’s a great way to introduce people to the museum. It’s a great way to introduce people to the island.”
Many of the people who visit the Polar Express event will eat at restaurants, shop at local stores and visit other island attractions, Rosengren said.
The Polar Express also introduces people to the railroad museum, Rosengren said.
The event is expected to bring in about 30,000 people, boosting the museum’s attendance from 50,000 to 80,000 annually, he said.
“There aren’t a lot of people left in the world who have actually ridden trains,” Rosengren said.
The museum signed a five-year deal with the company that runs the event, Rail Events Inc.
