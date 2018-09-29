GALVESTON
Federal scientists have increased the amount of rain needed for an official 100-year event in Galveston by 3.5 inches — to 17 inches in a 24-hour period from 13.5 inches, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday.
The administration’s newly released Texas rainfall frequency maps give more accurate predictions because of decades of additional data, more rain gauge networks and improved statistical methods, Mark Glaudemans, director of the the agency’s Geo-Intelligence Division, said.
“Compared to these earlier studies, the new Atlas 14 study shows significantly higher rainfall frequency values in parts of Texas, including larger cities such as Austin and Houston,” Glaudemans said.
The estimates supersede studies dating from the 1960s and 1970s.
The changed precipitation frequencies can inform engineers, forecasters and planners, Glaudemans said.
“Precipitation frequency information serves an essential purpose by informing infrastructure design, hydrometeorological analysis and forecasting and flood risk,” Glaudemans said.
The updated precipitation frequencies will not affect how the Federal Emergency Management Agency handles flood claims, FEMA Region 6 spokeswoman Robin Smith said.
“While the risk level of the flood zone may go up, everybody is in a flood zone,” Smith said.
The city of Galveston changed height requirements for new construction in May, requiring the lowest floor of new buildings in FEMA’s 100-year floodplain to be raised 18 inches above base flood elevation, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
“While this wasn’t done in direct response to data showing a greater frequency of intense rain events, it was done to reduce flood hazards for new homes and businesses,” Barnett said. “We understand that flood hazards are made worse by more frequent and intense rain events.”
A 100-year rainfall event is one with 1 percent probability of occurring in any year, not one occurring only every 100 years, Glaudemans said.
