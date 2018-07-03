In observance of International Plastic Bag Free Day, the Galveston Bring the Bag Campaign will relaunch its citywide effort to work toward the reduction and elimination of single-use plastic bags to create a cleaner environment.
Participants can stop by the Turtle Island Restoration offices from 9 a.m. to noon today at 2228 Broadway in Galveston to sign up to take the 30-day challenge and trade their single-use plastic bags for a durable, reusable bag.
For information, visit www.bringthebag.org/30-day-challenge or call 409-795-8426.
