In observance of International Plastic Bag Free Day, the Galveston Bring the Bag Campaign will relaunch its citywide effort to work toward the reduction and elimination of single-use plastic bags to create a cleaner environment.

Participants can stop by the Turtle Island Restoration offices from 9 a.m. to noon today at 2228 Broadway in Galveston to sign up to take the 30-day challenge and trade their single-use plastic bags for a durable, reusable bag.

For information, visit www.bringthebag.org/30-day-challenge or call 409-795-8426.

Angela Wilson: 409-683-5239; angela.wilson@galvnews.com 

