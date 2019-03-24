GALVESTON
What’s big and bold and read all over?
Come May, the sight around the city will be a tricked-out bus Ball High School students are converting into a mobile library.
For six months, Career and Technical Education students have been converting the retired school bus into a learning laboratory.
They’ve built bookshelves with enough room for 2,000 books. They’ve wired lights and installed outlets that can power a checkout desk, television and charging station for laptops.
“I thought wood shop would be doing all sorts of woodwork, cutting and sawing and stuff,” said Wyatt Weathers, 16, a junior at Ball High School.
The job turned out to be far more complicated than that, however.
Weathers and his classmates installed the floors in the bus, and helped build the shelves
“It’s taught me a lot,” Weathers said. “It’s cool.”
They’ve also joined local artist, and Ball High graduate, Gabriel Prusmack to paint the outside of the bus with a book and island-themed design.
The end goal of the project is to have a bus that be can sent out into Galveston neighborhoods during the summer, with the hopes that it will encourage students to read.
The hope is that by increasing access to books — especially during the summer — the bus will help increase reading proficiency during the school year.
“This bus is going to help put books in the hands of students in Galveston,” said Elizabeth Bennett, the district’s coordinator of academic programs and student outcome. “We’re hoping kids will be chasing down the bus like they do a snow cone truck.”
Ball High School senior Trent Burchfield collected nearly 5,000 books for the bus as part of an Eagle Scout project.
“I feel like it helps the community and it’s going to be helping the community for a long time,” Burchfield said.
Burchfield put book collection boxes at Galveston schools, and asked local libraries to donate books they no longer wanted or needed. The collected books run the gamut from children’s picture books to self-help books for adults, he said.
The amount of work going into the bus is unusual, and sometimes daunting, for the woodworking students, said Jose Arreola, Ball High School’s construction technology teacher, who is helping guide the bus project.
The students have had to custom fabricate everything that’s been installed in the bus, Arreola said.
“There is no pre-anything,” he said. “It’s kind of like going off the top of your head and trying to figure out what’s going on.”
The bus is parked in the woodworking classroom parking lot on 43rd Street, and students and staff are working on it not only during the class time, but late into the afternoon and evening on some nights, Arreola said. As many as 30 students, across all grade levels, have helped work on the bus, Arreola said.
Ball High School got the idea for a book bus from the Alvin Independent School District, which unveiled its own converted bus in 2016
The school hopes to have the bus completed by May so it can be shown off to former First Lady Laura Bush when she speaks at the annual Galveston Women’s Conference on May 9.
Bush has promoted childhood literacy programs since she became the First Lady of Texas in 1995.
