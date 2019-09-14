TEXAS CITY
Texas City Independent School District's Board of Trustees last week unanimously approved hiring Lincoln V. Hypolite as principal of Texas City High School, according to the district.
Hypolite is the first African American to serve in this role, said Melissa Tortorici, the district's director of communications.
A graduate of La Marque High School, Hypolite has been an assistant principal and dean of instruction at Texas City High School. He follows Holly Keown, who left Texas City for an assistant superintendent role in another Texas district, Tortorici said.
Hypolite holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Minnesota and a master's degree in educational leadership from the University of Houston Clear Lake.
An educator for 14 years, Hypolite has also worked as an economics and special education teacher and as head track and field coach in the Pearland Independent School District, according to the district.
"I am excited about the future of Texas City High School under the leadership of Mr. Hypolite," said Superintendent Rodney Cavness. "He is an excellent educator and he has been an exceptional administrator at Texas City High School.
"I have full confidence in Mr. Hypolite's ability to build a strong spirit of unity among teachers, students and parents."
There were more than 30 applicants for the position, Tortorici said.
