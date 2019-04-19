GALVESTON
Property owners aren't always cheerful when inspectors issue citations for city code violations.
In fact, some can get confrontational.
In line with a growing national trend of recording encounters between government employees and the public, Galveston’s code enforcement office this month bought body cameras for five city marshals.
Only the sworn peace officers in the code enforcement division will use the body cameras, which cost $9,650 for five cameras and for data storage, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
“The city’s goal is for all sworn peace officers to have body cameras,” Barnett said.
The body-worn cameras will record the interactions marshals have with the public and will follow police officer standards of archiving footage and using footage to resolve disputes about what occurred during an encounter with the public, City Marshal Michael Gray said.
Gray and the two deputy marshals on staff, who are sworn peace officers, will use the cameras when they respond to calls, Gray said.
The city has two open deputy marshal positions. The two deputy marshals will use the body cameras when they're hired, Gray said.
“A sworn peace officer can detain and they do have arrest powers and they can carry a gun,” Gray said. “This frees up the Galveston police department from having to assist code enforcement in many situations where we can handle it.”
In March, the city completed 503 code enforcement investigations carried out by Gray, the deputy marshals and four other code enforcement officers, who won't be using the new camera equipment, Barnett said.
The city marshal office is fairly new. The city appointed Gray, a previous Galveston police officer, as the head of the department in 2017, after the city marshal position had remained vacant for several years.
The department’s adoption of the technology follows a national trend, Gray said.
“Most agencies across the country are going to the body cameras, Gray said.
Many cities also are equipping employees who aren’t peace officers with cameras, said Rita Watkins, executive director of the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas.
“It boils down to officers or civilians having these cameras to offset any dispute or argument that they could possibly have with a civilian,” Watkins said.
She expects even more cities to equip their employees with cameras to ensure they accurately record encounters with the public, she said.
“I think it goes back to being in a situation where there is the potential for a dispute or a confrontation,” Watkins said. “That camera captures your response.”
Introducing the cameras can sometimes cause concern among residents worried about privacy, but the equipment is meant as a protective measure, Watkins said.
The most expensive part of using the cameras isn’t the equipment itself, but the computer memory necessary to store hours of video recording, she said.
The city stores the data in the cloud — computer-speak for remote servers that can be accessed online. Popular services include Dropbox, Google Drive and Apple's iCloud.
The code enforcement department has its eyes on other equipment to help deputies and officers but hasn’t yet determined priorities, Gray said.
