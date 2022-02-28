Gina M. Spagnola, president and CEO of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, was named one of "Houston's 50 Most Influential Women of 2020-21" by Houston Woman Magazine on Feb. 24 at the Junior League of Houston, said Lindsay Touchy, vice president of the chamber.
Spagnola, who was nominated by a reader of the magazine, which had to pause the recognition program for the past two years because of COVID-19, is the first Galvestonian to achieve the prestigious honor.
(2) comments
Congrats Gina! So deserving!
Congratulations!
