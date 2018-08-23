Mitigating flooding and improving drainage took center stage after Hurricane Harvey, but a year on many are frustrated by the lack of progress and setbacks getting funding for major projects meant to make matters better.
Residents supported a county bond referendum to raise money for local projects, but elected officials said the bigger projects the county needs to be doing are being held up by federal funding requirements.
The cities and counties couldn’t tax enough to raise the amount of money needed to take on the larger projects and much of the federal funding the county has looked to is earmarked for projects benefiting lower to middle-income residents, Commissioner Ken Clark said.
“I’m not satisfied or happy with where we’re at now,” Clark said. “The funding is a challenge because even though they’ve given us some money there are strings attached.”
But 70 percent of the federal funding available is limited to being spent on areas that benefit low to moderate-income homeowners, Clark said.
Under federal housing department rules, households earning 50 percent or less of an area’s median income are considered “low income.” Households earning 80 percent or less are “moderate income.”
In Galveston County, the federally recognized median income for a family of four is $74,900. That means a household earning less than $37,450 would qualify as low income, those earning less than $59,900 would qualify as moderate income.
The areas in the county most affected by Harvey — Dickinson, Friendswood and League City — tend to skew higher income than the federal funding requirements, he said.
In November, voters approved an $80 million county bond initiative, including about $6 million for drainage projects. The bond would help pay for a regional detention pond on Dickinson Bayou, he said. The county already is scouting property for that project, Clark said.
“We’re also working with our local municipal partners to see where we can generate economies of scale to see where it makes sense to do projects,” Clark said.
Other cities, such as Friendswood, have ongoing local projects, some of which were underway before Harvey, Councilman Steve Rockey said. The city formed a subcommittee, too, to come up with a plan and recommendations for addressing drainage issues in Friendswood, which Rockey leads.
“We’re taking an integrated approach to all the drainage issues facing Friendswood on a forward plan or concept,” Rockey said. “Our belief is if you have a unified concept, you’re more likely to attract money from other funding sources.”
In July, the governor’s office announced federal funding for a $295 million project on Clear Creek. The project could take five to 10 years to complete and, while much of the work is outside Galveston County, it will bring benefits to the region, Army Corps of Engineers officials and legislators said.
The Clear Creek project was a good move, but the sub-committee is working to identify other projects along the watershed and funding for them, he said.
“The projects we need to get done cost a lot of money, far more than we have,” Rockey said.
The county had not identified specific county-wide projects for federal funding beyond the smaller regional projects, Clark said. But Clark used Harris County as an example for how much similar projects might cost, he said.
Harris County has identified about $40 billion in flood mitigation and drainage projects, he said. That county already has qualified for federal funding and likely would be able to qualify for additional money, Clark said.
“Galveston County or its cities can’t raise their taxes high enough to solve this issue,” Clark said. “We need help from the state and federal level.”
