GALVESTON
Life for a tree on the island isn’t easy lately.
Extreme temperature swings, high winds, heavy rain, abundant invasive insects and a variety of heat-and-humidity spawned fungi can threaten a tree’s life, and the past year has seen a perfect storm of threatening conditions, experts say.
A severe freeze last winter ravaged many island plants, including mature Norfolk Island pines that now look like scorched witches’ brooms, their elegant green limbs turned orange-brown.
“One I’m really worried about is a Texas State Champion Norfolk Island pine located on private property around 33rd Street and Ball,” said Priscilla Files, director of the Galveston Island Tree Conservancy which, in partnership with the city, has planted thousands of trees after Hurricane Ike in 2008 took out 48,000.
Files also is keeping an eye on diseased Canary Island date palms, among the city’s oldest and tallest, lining the esplanade on 25th Street between Broadway and Seawall.
In cooperation with the city of Galveston’s Department of Parks and Recreation, the tree conservancy has been responsible for planting some 18,000 trees since Hurricane Ike.
It’s not clear whether the state champion Norfolk pine is alive or dead, but Files said she and the city are working to have a Texas A&M University forester from Houston come down to give it a diagnosis.
“It’s a huge tree,” Files said.
In general, if any amount of green remains on a cold-damaged Norfolk pine, Files’ advice is to be patient and wait to see whether any new growth occurs. That growth should have been evident in the summer, with little green sprigs coming out from the main trunk, Files said.
“No green, it’s dead and needs to come down,” Files said. “Very little green, and it needs to be assessed.”
If the tree is greater than 10 inches in diameter, a permit is required to take it out, Files said.
The mature Canary Island date palms that line the 25th Street esplanade could be suffering from Texas Phoenix palm decline, a fatal systemic disease spread by insects, experts said.
The city is working with Files and the tree conservancy to figure out exactly what’s going on with them, said Mario Rabago, director of Parks and Recreation for the city.
“We have the manpower and the equipment to get up into one of those palms with a cherry-picker to collect a sample,” Rabago said. “Priscilla and her people know how to collect the sample correctly for testing.”
Meanwhile, 14 Canary Island date palms were removed from 25th Street during the summer and the Galveston Foundation has offered to donate replacements for those trees. Rabago will present the donation request to city council next week, he said.
Foundation Director John Campbell said the replacement palms were grown from seed collected on Galveston Island and have been grown on the foundation’s nursery at 10 Mile Road on the island’s West End. Campbell hoped to see the new palms installed in November, with the help of a tree spade, a large digging machine attached to a truck, he said.
The diseases affecting the island’s palms are spread by the use of unsanitized tools between plants and by wind and weather, Files said.
“They proliferate in warm, moist and windy environments and that describes Galveston to a T,” she said.
Rabago appreciates the city’s partnerships with the tree conservancy and the Galveston Foundation, he said.
“We’re fortunate to have people here on the island that have expertise and love for these trees.”
