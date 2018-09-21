GALVESTON
The city's Island Express bus line, which connected Galveston to Houston, will end Sept. 28, the city said Friday.
The bus line is the only public transportation connection between the two cities. The line began operating in September 2017. It stopped in downtown Galveston, Texas City, the Bay Area Park and Ride in Webster and in downtown Houston.
The Galveston City Council approved the end of the bus line on Aug. 23. The city cited low ridership and changes in the federal funding, which had partially paid for the bus line, as reasons for ending it.
Fewer than 10 people rode the bus line on an average day, the city said.
— John Wayne Ferguson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.