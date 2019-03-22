The Galveston College Board of Regents on Wednesday approved final design concepts for the Abe and Annie Seibel student housing development to be built at the corner of Avenue R and 39th Street on the college’s campus on the island.
This marks the community college’s first foray into student housing.
The design takes into consideration architectural styles on Galveston Island in an attempt to better blend into the surrounding residential neighborhood. A rendering by Creole Design of Houston shows a row of seven two-story structures with front porches and balconies. The housing complex is meant to accommodate 60 to 80 students.
Sullivan Brothers Builders of Galveston is construction manager for the project. Sullivan will take bids for specialty work and is expected to present a proposed construction contract to the board at its May or June meeting to enable groundbreaking this summer.
At that time, the board will vote on an accepted maximum cost for the project, based on Sullivan’s projections, expected to fall somewhere between $3 million and $4 million.
The college has hired Sullivan Brothers as construction manager at risk and, as such, the builder will take an accounting of actual costs to the board with 25 percent added for the company’s services, including overhead and profit.
Construction is expected to take about a year to complete, Sullivan Brothers Builders said.
Providing student housing is one part of a strategy to help students afford housing while attending school on the island, Galveston College President Myles Shelton said.
“We know that the cost of housing is going up and we know that students need affordable housing while they go to college,” Shelton said.
The final plans replace a previous plan for a three-story, 12-unit building that required a Planned Unit Development zoning overlay from the city because Urban Neighborhood zoning allowed a maximum eight-unit density per lot.
The college and the Galveston Planning Commission agreed to withdraw the approved overlay in February and the board decided to seek a design that didn’t require the overlay.
The college issued a request for bids for construction of a student residence hall last year, but all bids came in over budget, according to the college. The Board of Regents asked college officials to rethink the student housing project and, in recognition of the school’s location and heritage, decided to pursue a plan that architecturally resembles the historic homes of Galveston Island, officials said.
Sullivan Brothers Builders has contracted building of other such projects on the island, including mixed-income housing at Cedars at Carver Park and Villas at the Strand.
Galveston College serves about 2,300 students each semester in associate degree programs and nearly 5,000 people annually in continuing education programs. The college announced last year that its first bachelor’s degree program will begin in 2019 in healthcare management with a bachelor’s degree program in nursing to follow either in 2020 or 2021.
