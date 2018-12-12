GALVESTON
Myrella Beyer doesn’t know what to think about a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plan for a coastal barrier.
Beyer, a Galveston resident, sat in a ballroom at the Galveston Island Convention Center waiting for the Army Corps to begin a presentation on its proposal to build a massive barrier.
On that night, more than 10 years after Hurricane Ike’s storm surge devastated the island, Beyer wasn’t sure the corps’ plan to protect against such surges was the best thing for the island.
“I’m concerned about how they’re going to manage storm surge and what’s going to be the appropriate way to go,” Beyer said. “I’m here to learn more.
“Some of the barriers that have been proposed seem really extreme. It just seems more harmful than helpful.”
Beyer wasn’t alone.
Hundreds of people attended the public hearing at the Galveston Island Convention Center. The meeting was the first and only public hearing scheduled on the island during the public comment period for the barrier plan. Similar meetings are scheduled Saturday at Crenshaw Elementary School on Bolivar Peninsula and Tuesday in Seabrook.
Attendees at Wednesday’s meeting were given one minute to submit verbal comments, and were also invited to submit written comments.
People have until Jan. 9 to submit public comments to the corps. It is the only time during the course of the five-year study that the corps plans to gather public input.
Even in the preliminary draft version of the plan, the barrier proposal has massive consequences for Galveston Island.
The tentatively selected plan proposes a barrier along the island all the way from Bolivar Roads to the San Luis Pass. It recommends a ring levee around the East End of Galveston Island, and for the seawall to be raised to a greater height.
The corps has estimated the project, including the cost of ecosystem restoration work, would cost between $23 billion and $32 billion.
Islanders who attended the meeting raised numerous concerns about the plan. Some feared the corps would leave their properties outside the barrier and exposed to the Gulf of Mexico. Others worried the government would seize private property through eminent domain to build the barrier and that maintenance of a barrier system would cost too much to be realistic.
“I would like to see Galveston stay in business, and in my opinion, the way things are going they’re going to lose a third of their tax base,” said Ross Novelli, a developer with a subdivision underway on the island’s West End.
Novelli pointed to maps being circulated by some groups showing the barrier being built along the north side of FM 3005. Properties left south of that barrier would be doomed in a storm, he said.
Corps officials stressed during their presentation that plans for the placement of any barriers were not finalized. Despite that, placement was on the minds of many at the meeting.
State representative-elect Mayes Middleton asked people who supported building the barrier along the dune line south of beach homes on the island and Bolivar Peninsula to raise their hands.
Dozens of people did and applauded his proposal.
Although politicians and advocacy groups had pitched a coastal barrier for years — and the corps plan has been in the works for more than two years — there was a feeling among some that a new plan had arrived suddenly.
“This has huge implications for our community and for the island’s future,” said Lauren Scott, who lives on the East End of the island. She credited advocacy groups for drawing the public’s attention to the hearings and the corps’ plan. “I know a lot of my peers did not know, and if they did know, didn’t understand what this really is.”
