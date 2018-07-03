Relatives of a bicyclist who was run over and killed last month are suing the woman charged in connection with the death and the owner of the car she was driving.
“This is an area where the criminal justice system may not go all the way,” said Sean O’Rourke, an attorney representing the family of Marco Pena Beltran, 23, who died in the hospital from a head injury suffered in a June 4 crash.
“Also, the family is not able to participate as much in finding out what happened and doing their own investigation within the criminal justice system,” O’Rourke said.
Beltran, a Colombian national, was one of hundreds of young people from other countries who come to the island each summer to work under the J-1 visa program.
O’Rourke filed suit June 27 in the 212th District Court on behalf of Luz Pena Oliveros and Marco Antonio Beltran, parents of the lifeguard, against Gerilyn Weberlein of Galveston and Joseph Schmal of Texas City.
Weberlein, 50, was charged June 5 with intoxicated assault with a vehicle causing significant bodily injury in connection with Marco Pena Beltran’s death, court records show.
The June 27 filing is the first legal action against Schmal, who is the owner of the car Weberlein was driving during the accident, the lawsuit asserts.
Beltran was killed June 4 after being hit by a car on 69th Street, police said. Weberlein is accused of striking Beltran and another 23-year-old man, police said.
Weberlein told police she had only had one beer before the wreck, but officers who interviewed her at the scene said they could smell alcohol on her breath, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The car was traveling between 35 mph and 45 mph when it hit the bicyclists from behind, according to the police report. Beltran went through the windshield of the car, according to the report.
Beltran died in the hospital.
“The main thing is they are concerned with trying to prevent something like this happening again,” O’Rourke said. “They seemed shocked there was such an issue with pedestrians and bicycle safety and drinking and driving. After they got here, they heard about a lot of other problems with this happening in Galveston and elsewhere.”
The lawsuit seeks more than $1 million in damages, but it’s about much more than that, O’Rourke said.
“Without a lawyer to push a civil case, the family is often just there, waiting to hear good news, totally on the sidelines,” O’Rourke said. “The district attorney doesn’t really work for them, but for all of us.”
The family has many questions about events leading up to the crash, including why Schmal let Weberlein use his car, O’Rourke said.
Beltran had recently graduated from the Galveston Beach Patrol’s academy and was working as a lifeguard, officials said.
In 2017, there were as many as 770 people with J-1 visas working in Galveston. The visa is advertised as a cultural exchange program, but it also supplies an essential workforce to the island during the summer tourism season, sources in the tourism industry have said.
While many of the people with visas work in restaurants and other tourism-related jobs, a group of Colombians has in recent years become fixtures on the island’s famous beach patrol.
