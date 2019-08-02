LEAGUE CITY
After almost two years out on a $1 million bond, a League City man accused of killing his ex-wife in late 2016 is back in the Galveston County Jail.
Shaun Philip Hardy, 34, surrendered to authorities and was placed into the jail late Thursday, likely setting up a court battle over the amount of his bond, marking the third such court fight since Hardy’s arrest after police found the remains of his former wife, Anne-Christine Johnson, in his residence after a highly publicized search.
Financial troubles have made it impossible for Hardy to remain out of jail, said Dan Krieger, Hardy’s defense attorney.
“He’s complied with every bond condition that’s been established and voluntarily returned to the jail,” Krieger said. “The extremely high bond amount has created a financial situation where it’s not currently possible for him to be on bond. We are still working on establishing a reasonable bond pending trial.”
Hardy is accused of throwing his ex-wife to the ground, driving a knife into her chest and putting a bag over her head, after which he kept her body in the garage for most of December 2016, rolled up in a rug and bagged in plastic, police have said.
Hardy’s arrest is the latest in what has been a busy legal summer for the League City man.
Judge Patricia Grady last month signed off on a continuance on the case in which Hardy has been charged with murder and tampering with his ex-wife’s body, because of the death of former Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed, who was set to testify on Hardy’s behalf. Hardy’s case had been set for trial on July 15.
Hardy is charged with murder in the death of Anne-Christine Johnson. League City police arrested Hardy on Dec. 30, 2016 after finding Johnson’s body wrapped in plastic sheets in his garage.
Reed, meanwhile, died after falling off a boat north of the Texas City Dike on June 7. But before his death, Reed had testified on behalf of Hardy during a bond reduction hearing and apparently had a close relationship with the Hardy family.
Reed would have testified as a character-type witness, primarily, but his background in law enforcement would also have been helpful, Krieger said.
Hardy’s defense team has twice met before a judge to discuss reducing his bond amount, and twice a judge has denied the motion, First Assistant Criminal District Attorney Kevin Petroff said.
“Barry Hardy informed me that the bank will not renew the line of credit under any circumstances and also informed me that he had no other means to secure the bond and wished to be relieved of liability on the bond,” wrote Troy McLehany in an affidavit of surety to surrender filed Wednesday in Hardy’s case. Barry Hardy is Shaun Hardy’s father.
Defendants typically must provide part of the bond amount, often 10 percent, in some form equivalent to cash before a bondsman will underwrite their release on bail.
The affidavit includes a request for a warrant for Hardy’s arrest, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.