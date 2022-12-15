After a long executive session Thursday, Galveston County Commissioners deferred action on an item authorizing the county judge to sign a letter of intent to sell land at 54th Street and Broadway in Galveston, which long has been regarded as prime real estate.
The county declined to disclose why the item had been deferred.
The county bought the 10 acres for $3.5 million from Lowe’s Companies in 2019 to accommodate the expansion of its bond office in response to an American Civil Liberties Union lawsuit over its bail system.
Construction of that building, which was projected to begin in 2020, hasn’t begun.
Whether the county is now considering selling the whole 10 acres, or retaining some land for the bond office expansion, has not been disclosed.
The city of Galveston and county long have wanted to see a commercially viable development on the property. But interested retail developers have come and gone.
Mooresville, N.C.-based Lowe’s Home Improvement bought the land from the county for $3.1 million in October 2011 with the intention to build a 117,000-square-foot store. Lowe’s abandoned those plans the same year, however, citing frail economic conditions.
Under terms of the purchase agreement with the county, Lowe’s had 120 days to commence construction or the county had the right to buy back the land for the same price Lowe’s paid. But the county’s option on the prime tract expired in 2013, which forced the price higher in 2019.
