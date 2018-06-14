LEAGUE CITY
The city council’s approval of new flood-control measures this week won support by some residents but criticism from developers who said the rule changes would drive up their costs in the fast-growing city.
City officials said they proposed the changes in hopes of preventing flooding as severe as the city experienced during Hurricane Harvey in August when 24 percent of homes were flooded, but as many as half of the 7,700 residences might not have if the changes were already in place last summer, City Engineer Chris Sims said.
The city council voted 6-1 Tuesday to approve an ordinance requiring the lowest floor elevation of a new building to be at a minimum of 24 inches above the larger of the base flood elevation, the crown of the nearest street or the highest grade adjacent to the building and also be a minimum of 3 inches above the nearest 500-year flood elevation.
The base flood elevation is the computed elevation to which floodwaters are anticipated to rise during a 100-year flood event.
The new ordinance will go into effect in October, Sims said.
“I’m very, very comfortable with the city focusing its attention and making major strides to address flooding and drainage associated with new development,” Peggy Zahler, a League City resident said at the meeting. “Are the rules as strict at Houston or Harris County? No. But where we are is appropriate and I’m supportive.”
But some developers aren’t happy.
“It’s going to mean 10,000 more truckloads of dirt for my development,” said Al Parrish, who said he was working on a $35 million deal on a tract of land on Davis Road.
“We were about to start working on the development, but I don’t know how I’m going to do it under the new regulations.”
The previous rules required an 18-inch elevation.
“All the developers have been calling, but anything that will cost them more money, they will oppose,” Mayor Pat Hallisey said. “We just went through having 25 percent of the homes flooded,” he said, adding that the city was overdue for an update of its flood plain regulations.
Mayor pro tem Todd Kinsey was the lone vote opposed to the new regulations, saying the council hadn’t seen new flood maps.
“League City is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, and I don’t want to stop the momentum,” Kinsey said. “Long story short, I feel we’re voting on an ordinance without knowing whether it is needed.”
The city would be better-served focusing on drainage, Kinsey said.
Several developers declined to comment, saying they were unsure how the new ordinance would affect their work.
The city council voted to approve the new ordinance the same night it also passed a resolution calling for the Army Corps of Engineers to dredge Dickinson Bayou. Two other resolutions called for the Clear Creek Watershed Steering Committee and the Dickinson Bayou Watershed Steering Committee to identify regional solutions and share that information with League City officials.
Dickinson Bayou is a 22.7-mile long, slow-moving coastal waterway that drains into Dickinson Bay, which opens into Galveston Bay.
Dickinson performed a sonar study and found the bayou is snagged and silted and requires dredging to improve water flow, and dredging Dickinson Bayou would allow a maximum flow of water with tidal movements, the resolution states.
