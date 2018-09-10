GALVESTON
The Galveston Police Department said Monday it would not release the name of the officer who fired the shot that killed a woman on 80th Street during a standoff last week.
The information was being withheld “due to the sensitive nature of the officer’s current assignment,” according to written statement from the department.
The officer in question works undercover, department officials said. Releasing his name could endanger him and the status of cases the officer is working on, officials said.
Department officials said they put the officer on administrative leave immediately after the Aug. 6 shooting.
The officer shot Patty Maggiore after she stepped out the back door of a house in the 3000 block of 80th Street at the end of a two-hour standoff with police, officials said.
Maggiore was armed with a military-style rifle as she left the house, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said on Monday. She died while in surgery at the University of Texas Medical Branch.
Maggiore began a standoff with police about 4 p.m., after officers performed a welfare check at the home she lived at with her mother, police said.
The welfare check happened about an hour after police were called to a report of a woman trespassing at a home in the 1600 block of 50th Street, police said. The woman was not at the home when police arrived, but police later traced the incident back to Maggiore and the house on 80th Street, police said.
Officers believed Maggiore might be armed, and that another person might be inside the house when they first approached the home around 4 p.m., police said.
The officers called for crisis negotiators and a SWAT team after they heard a gun shot from inside the house, police said.
After a two-hour standoff, Maggiore exited the back door of the house with a gun in her hands, police said. That’s when the officer shot her, police said.
Maggiore’s mother was inside the house during the incident, but was not injured, Trochesset said.
The department’s refusal to name the officer involved in this shooting differs from its response in the past.
In the past three instances of Galveston police officers shooting and killing a person, the department named the officer within three days of the fatal shooting.
On June 25, an 18-year-old man was shot and killed during a traffic stop in the 5300 block of Avenue L. The police department named the officer on June 28.
After fatal shootings on Broadway in 2017 and on the Galveston causeway in 2014, police officials named the officers involved within a day of the fatal shooting.
In none of the police shootings in recent years has a Galveston police officer been charged with a crime related to the shooting. The June shooting and last week’s shooting are still under investigation by the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.
Trochesset on Monday said he would need to consult with county attorneys to see whether he was permitted or compelled to release the officer’s name as part of his office’s investigation.
Under a law passed in 2015, Texas police departments are required to report all officer-involved injuries or deaths caused by the discharge of a firearm. The law requires departments to complete the form within 30 days of the shooting, and turn it in to the Texas Attorney General’s Office.
The mandatory state report requires the department to report the officer’s gender, age and ethnicity. However, it does not require the police department to name the officer involved in the shooting.
The reporting law was devised after the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, in August 2014. Amid reporting on the issue of police shootings in the United States, major news outlets said there wasn’t a single national database tracking police killings. Those stories prompted states, including Texas and California, to begin tracking police shootings on their own.
The U.S. Department of Justice began tracking police killings in 2017.
