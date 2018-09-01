GALVESTON
Galveston County’s public criticism of the Texas General Land Office’s response to Hurricane Harvey this week wasn’t new.
But after months of making the same complaints to state officials with little obvious change in plans, one official said the strategy wasn’t so much to change the past as it is to influence rules for how it can spend flood mitigation money when another major round of it comes this way.
For most of 2018, local elected leaders have advocated and complained about the details in a state action plan for infrastructure and housing projects, ostensibly to try to free more of the $5 billion allocated to Texas for hurricane relief for projects in the Galveston County area.
The county’s arguments are twofold: officials feel they should be in charge of the local housing recovery program and that thresholds defining low- and middle-income households should be changed so more homes in Galveston County can be included in areas serviced by disaster-funded infrastructure projects, they said.
The county first made the criticisms when the state action plan was put out for public comment in April. But county requests were mostly unheeded.
Even after the plan was released, county officials continued to advocate for local changes, going so far as to arrange a phone call with top officials from the land office and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to talk about their concerns.
The county’s requests were again denied.
On Tuesday, the county made its most public criticisms yet. In an open letter to Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, the county asked for a public response to its arguments. Bush did not respond, but land officials pushed back against disputed aspects of the letter, saying it mischaracterized how much disaster funding Galveston County is slated to receive.
Since the letter, land office and county officials haven’t announced any changes to local disaster recovery programs. Galveston County Commissioner Ken Clark, who has been among the loudest critics of the state programs, said Friday he didn’t know what the chances were that local officials would be able to convince state and federal governments to approve changes to the existing plan.
Where change could come is in future rounds of funding, he said.
FUTURE FUNDING
Of the $5 billion allocated to Texas for disaster housing and infrastructure recovery projects, Galveston County governments have been allocated about $29 million for infrastructure projects and $30 million for home buyouts and property acquisitions.
Of that money, 70 percent must be spent on households that earn 80 percent or less of the area’s median income.
In Galveston County, the federally recognized median income for a family of four is $74,900. That means a household earning less than $37,450 would qualify as low income, those earning less than $59,900 would qualify as moderate income.
County leaders argue that the income limits will restrict where money can be spent too much to allow for effective projects to prevent future flooding.
But officials point out that more funding for larger flood mitigation projects is on the way in a different round of funding. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced in April it would send an additional $4.7 billion to Texas for mitigation projects.
By setting up its arguments about how the rules limit the county now, officials hope to garner more sympathy when the rules for spending flood mitigation money is released. Like the previous action plan, the next round of funding must go through an approval and comment period.
“If we make a public criticism of it now, maybe HUD will reconsider its policies for the next $5 billion,” Clark said. “HUD can change the rules.”
The county’s motivations are purely about securing money for households with unmet needs that would fall outside the housing department’s funding criteria, Clark said.
“We would take care of everybody that we could take care of,” Clark said.
Still, the county’s actions have drawn the attention of low-income housing advocates.
“For Galveston County to openly say it wants to build infrastructure that will protect high-income areas, while leaving its most vulnerable families at risk and unable to recover is appalling, but we’re confident the GLO and HUD will maintain their commitment to ensuring that all Texans have a fair chance to recover,” said Maddie Sloan, the director of the Disaster Recovery and Fair Housing Project at Texas Appleseed.
Texas Appleseed was one of the housing groups that filed an administrative complaint against the state of Texas in 2008 after Hurricane Ike. The conciliation agreement that came from that complaint promised that billions of dollars in recovery money would be used to further fair housing in the state.
WAIVER CONFUSION
The county could consider asking for a waiver from the rules under the current state action plan, Clark said. But the officials publicly disagreed this week about how a waiver process works.
The land office could administratively respond to the county’s request, Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said. Land office officials said the county must go through the housing department, and that it’s up to the county to prove to the department that it both needs and can manage the aspects of its request.
Both sides have accused the other of misstating the conversations made during a phone call to bolster their arguments. Other groups involved in the phone call weren’t able to provide clarifications.
U.S. Rep. Randy Weber’s office did not respond to a request for his comments on the matter. The congressman was initially asked for a comment on Thursday. His office promised a response by the end of the day Friday, but none ever came. Henry has pointed to Weber as a person who can support his version of the disagreement.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development did not respond to questions about how decisions about the income limits were made, or whose job it would be to request and approve waivers for that standard. The department suggested looking at the state action plan for information about the waiver process.
The state action plan does include a short section on waiving its requirements, though doesn’t give extensive details.
The action plan states that many of the requirements in the plan can be waived, except for those “related to fair housing, nondiscrimination, labor standard and the environment.” In order for the housing department to approve a waiver, the grantee must explain why such a waiver is required.
While the process isn’t laid out entirely, groups such as Texas Appleseed are looking out for governments that attempt to change the rules.
In a letter sent to the land office in April, Sloan asked that any waiver process be publicized and be subject to public comment before being submitted to the housing department.
“The waiver process must be transparent; the history of disaster recovery involves too many examples of waivers being used to divert funds away from LMI families, from housing, and even from disaster related unmet need,” she wrote.
