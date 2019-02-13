GALVESTON
Funding will be the main challenge as a proposed business model to develop the East End Lagoon moves forward.
Long-term, the Galveston Park Board of Trustees’ funding plan relies heavily on revenue from RV camping fees and a paid fishing barge located offshore in the ship channel, a proposal some trustees worry won’t fully finance the park.
The 684-acre East End Lagoon area between East Beach and Seawall Boulevard, which has long been seen by some as a key part of the city’s nature tourism efforts, has sat in limbo for more than a decade while officials tried to develop a viable plan.
The park board took over management from the city in 2014.
“One way or another, we need to start moving forward with this because it’s been floundering for years and years and years,” Trustee Steven Creitz said.
Creitz also chairs the advisory committee that developed the lagoon business plan.
In addition to a barge that would take anglers out to deep water, and a camping area, the proposed plan includes walking trails, an environmental education center and an observation pier.
Trustees supported the plan’s concept, but some worried the barge and camping combined won’t produce enough revenue.
“If you find a grant and the funding for a fishing barge, I think it works,” board Vice Chairman John Zendt said. “Otherwise, it’s too high risk.”
The plan itself, if fundable, is a good one, Zendt said.
The $250,000 the park board estimates a fishing barge would cost might be a low-bid, District 2 Councilman Craig Brown said.
Brown also sits on the park board.
The plan calls for the lagoon to run at a deficit of up to $50,000 a year for the first seven years, according to park board documents.
“The only reason you’re not going to continue to lose money after that is your bringing on the RV park and the barge,” Brown said.
The park board will need to seek grant money to finance the project, Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said.
That’s a small price to pay for a property that could draw many tourists, said Len Waterworth, a member of the lagoon advisory committee.
“This is a very unique piece of property, and if you look at your park board’s portfolio, this is the future attraction,” Waterworth said.
The lagoon is a valuable property that needs to be preserved, but there are still many questions to answer, District 3 Councilman David Collins said.
Collin’s district encompasses the lagoon.
The barge is a great idea, but Collins would want to hear input from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers about the barge’s placement, he said.
The corps is planning a coastal barrier storm surge protection system in the area.
The business plan comes as the park board also plans construction of new pavilion facility on Stewart Beach and as the council looks to enhance amenities on West End beaches, Collins said.
“We can only incur so much debt, take on so many projects at one time,” Collins said.
Ultimately, the East End Lagoon must have a revenue stream sufficient to sustain it for the park board to continue operating it, de Schaun said.
“If the park board doesn’t have revenue streams to maintain this, we shouldn’t maintain this,” de Schaun said.
The park board and Galveston City Council are scheduled to discuss the proposed business plan at a joint meeting on Feb. 28.
(1) comment
Well, now we know where something that would benefit locals and tourists alike falls in the grand scheme of the Park Board. This $25 million dollar Pavilion/Beach Patrol Headquarters on Stewart Beach is the only thing they want to discuss and start. I guess beach entrances is the "work" discussed on the West End. I just don't understand the reasoning behind not wanting to take on a project that is needed. But I do understand the motives for building the Taj Mahal on Stewart Beach, and it's a lot more than HQ's for the Beach Patrol.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.