Dr. David Callender, who has been president and CEO of the University of Texas Medical Branch for 12 years and shepherded the organization in rebuilding after Hurricane Ike, is leaving for the top post at Memorial Hermann in Houston, both organizations and the University of Texas System announced Thursday.
Callender will leave the medical branch Aug. 31 and start at Memorial Hermann Sept. 1, he said in a letter Thursday to the medical branch community.
“UTMB is one of the most well-positioned academic health institutions in the country in terms of its mission, people, programs and demonstrated strength to survive and thrive,” Callender said in his farewell letter.
James Milliken, chancellor of the University of Texas System, issued a statement thanking Callender for his service to the medical branch and the university system since 2007.
Milliken will recommend an interim president for the medical branch at the university system’s August meeting of its board of regents.
“Shortly thereafter, we expect to announce plans for a national search for a president to succeed Dr. Callender,” he said.
For now, the medical branch will be guided by Drs. Charles Mouton and Tim Harlin, medical branch executive vice presidents, along with numerous other executives, according to Callender’s letter.
The university system board confirmed Callender in May 2007 and he started his job at the medical branch that September with pay and benefits totaling $925,000.
He shepherded the medical branch through a near complete shutdown after Hurricane Ike and years of storm repairs. He saw through the $438 million building project of the Jennie Sealy Hospital on the medical branch campus, as well as construction of a state-of-the-art education building.
He came to the medical branch from the University of California Los Angeles Hospital System, where he served as associate vice chancellor and chief executive officer starting in 2004.
A Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Callender practiced head and neck surgery specializing in cancer treatment. A native of Wichita Falls, he has a strong Houston connection, earning a medical degree and residency at Baylor College of Medicine, completing an oncology fellowship at MD Anderson and a master’s degree in business administration at University of Houston.
At Memorial Hermann, Callender will succeed Charles “Chuck” D. Stokes, who has served as president and CEO since June 2017 after nearly a decade as the hospital’s chief operating officer. Stokes is officially retiring at the end of the year, according to Memorial Hermann.
“Dr. Callender is a natural choice for this role given his exceptional track record in the greater Houston region expanding access to care and advancing groundbreaking research to help people get health and stay healthy,” said Deborah M. Cannon, Memorial Hermann board chairwoman.
“It’s clear that Dr. Callender cares deeply for this community and, through his leadership at UTMB Health, he has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to foster a healthier environment for all.”
Callender in a January address to staff and faculty said the medical branch was on good financial footing and was continuing to expand its presence on the mainland with multiple clinics and hospitals operating from League City to Texas City. The medical branch operates on a budget of about $2 billion and employs more than 13,000 people.
Callender announced his departure on Thursday at a town hall meeting on campus.
“What started as a clever tag line — working together to work wonders — now captures the indelible spirit of this university and all who make it great,” he said. “You truly have worked wonders at UTMB, and I am confident you’ll continue to help shape the future of academic health care in all three mission areas: education, patient care and research.
“I will always cherish my time working with you to advance this beloved organization.”
