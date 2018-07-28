GALVESTON
Galveston’s first Jewish congregation celebrated its sesquicentennial anniversary Saturday in a series of festivities, including a Torah processional from its original building on 22nd Street to its contemporary synagogue at 3008 Ave. O.
Members of Galveston’s Congregation B’nai Israel carried the congregation’s holy scrolls 1.5 miles, while singing and dancing to celebrate the 150th anniversary.
B’nai Israel is the oldest Jewish Reform congregation in Texas and the second Jewish congregation established in the state.
Reform Judaism is a more liberal denomination than Orthodox Judaism. About 38 percent of American Jews consider themselves Reform Jews, according to Georgetown University’s Berkley Center of Religion, Peace & World Affairs. It is the largest Jewish denomination in the United States.
The synagogue’s first permanent home was a Nicholas Clayton-designed building on 22nd Street. The congregation outgrew that building in the 1950s. The Masonic Lodge bought the building, which is now a private home. The synagogue moved to a new building at 3008 Ave. O, where it is today.
Established in 1868, the synagogue has played a key role not only in Galveston’s Jewish community, but in the history of the island, Rabbi Matt Cohen said.
Cohen is the congregation’s most recent rabbi, having taken over July 1 from Marshal Klaven, who was the rabbi since 2014.
“It’s somewhat surreal that we are celebrating 150 years,” Cohen said. “To me, 150 years is really a celebration. We may look different, but the people who set the foundation back in the beginning have really paved the way for us.”
Saturday’s procession signified the congregation’s future, Cohen said.
“It is a symbolic time,” he said. “This is a very momentous moment for our congregation.”
The ceremony included the unveiling of a street sign honoring Rabbi Jimmy Kessler, who led the congregation for decades. Part of 30th Street near the congregation’s synagogue, The Rabbi Henry Cohen Temple on Avenue O, is now called Rabbi Jimmy Kessler Street.
The long-established congregation is a testament to the strength and beliefs of the community, congregation member Daniel “D.T.” Panter said.
“When you think about things that have lasted for 150 years, the list is small,” he said. “You don’t see a lot of synagogues that have endured. We are growing and increasing.”
Carrying the congregation into the future for another 150 years means relying on one another, Cohen said.
“I am only one rabbi,” he said. “It doesn’t depend on the rabbi. It depends on the people. We depend on each other.”
