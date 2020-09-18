The United States Department of Education has awarded College of the Mainland a $3 million grant to support programs meant to help Hispanic students have successful higher education experiences.
The grant provides financial assistance to help colleges expand educational opportunities for Hispanic and low-income students to enhance their academic offerings, program quality and institutional stability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.