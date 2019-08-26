GALVESTON
Galveston residents could soon get free access to one of the area’s popular parks.
The Galveston Park Board of Trustees is scheduled Tuesday to consider providing free parking access to Galveston residents at Seawolf Park, an area that’s popular for fishing and is the site of two historic warships.
The proposal comes at a time when the fate of the park’s management is in question, as the park board and city prepare to discuss which entity is better to manage the spot visited by both residents and tourists.
Residents already get a small discount on fishing, $6 as opposed to $9 for adults, but it costs everyone $6 a car to park at Seawolf Park, 100 Seawolf Park Blvd.
The park board has been getting requests for residents to provide free parking to people who live in Galveston, park board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said.
This isn’t a new request from the public, but it’s the first time that providing free parking has made financial sense, de Schaun said.
In the past, the money generated at Seawolf Park has been needed for the capital improvements going on, such as fishing pier improvements and remodels for the USS Cavalla and USS Stewart, de Schaun said.
“It was not previously viable,” de Schaun said.
In the 2017 to 2018 fiscal year, Seawolf Park produced $1.3 million in revenue, bringing in a net income of $236,106, according to park board records.
“That park makes more money than Stewart Beach does,” de Schaun said.
Losing revenue by giving residents free parking isn’t a concern for the park board, Director of Operations Reuben Trevino said.
Residents have long asked for free parking, especially along Seawall Boulevard, but Seawolf Park is one of the few places where that perk would be legal.
Unlike other properties managed by the park board, Seawolf Park isn’t a beach and isn’t regulated by the Texas General Land Office, which requires any entrance or parking fees to apply to everyone, not just tourists.
Seawolf Park is the only park managed by the park board that doesn’t fall under these state regulations, Trevino said.
The park board hopes opening up free parking for residents will encourage more people to visit the park, Trevino said.
“The park is a great place to have a picnic and let kids use the playground,” Trevino said.
About 4 percent, 263, of the 6,660 people who visited the park from April to June of 2016 were city residents, according to zip code data collected by the park board.
There hasn’t been a more recent analysis of park visitors’ residency, Trevino said.
It probably would encourage more people to use the park if residents got free parking, fisherman Jamie Pinter said.
Pinter runs local charter service Angling Adventures.
The area has good fishing, Pinter said.
“Not a lot of people know about it,” Pinter said.
Local fisherman Greg Verm, who runs Fishing Galveston TX, agrees free parking in the popular fishing spot for residents would be a good thing, but he’d like to see other improvements to the park, he said.
“Seawolf Park would be a great area for a boat ramp,” Verm said. “That’d be great to do for the Galveston residents.”
Approving free parking for residents at the park already received a unanimous thumbs up from the park board committee that reviewed the proposal.
