A Galveston woman accused of leading police on a high-speed chase from Pelican Island and through the city was being held Tuesday on more than $1.1 million in bonds.
Savannah Hatcher, 29, is charged with four counts of aggravated assault of a police officer, evading arrest with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle, police said.
Each charge of assault of an officer resulted in $250,000 in bonds, with an additional $100,000 in bonds for evading arrest, and $60,000 for unauthorized use of a vehicle, for a total of $1.16 million, according to records.
The chase began when officers saw a vehicle driving recklessly about 6 p.m. Monday on Pelican Island and attempted a traffic stop, police said.
The driver fled with several police vehicles in pursuit from Pelican Island and through city streets, police said.
The chase ended in the 2300 block of Avenue P after officers laid down spike strips to flatten the vehicle’s tires, police said.
Hatcher and a police officer suffered minor injuries and were taken to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital in Galveston for treatment, police said.
Two police units and a vehicle police allege was stolen sustained heavy damage during the chase, police said.
