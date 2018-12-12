More than two dozen public officials attended a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers briefing about a proposal to build a coastal barrier on Bolivar Peninsula and Galveston Island.
Notably absent from the corps briefing? Anyone from the city of Galveston.
According to the corps’ list of attendees, no city elected or administrative officials made it to the briefing.
A city spokeswoman acknowledged Wednesday that the city knew about the briefing, but could not confirm if any city representatives attended the meeting, or if the city had any other plans to meet with the corps about the barrier plan.
Among the people who did attend Tuesday’s meeting were state Rep. Dennis Paul, Galveston County commissioners Darrell Apffel, Joe Giusti and Stephen Holmes and Dickinson Mayor Julie Masters.
Representatives for U.S. Reps. Randy Weber, Pete Olson and Michael McCaul, and state Sen. Larry Taylor also attended the meeting, according to the list.
The corps’ tentatively selected plan for a barrier would have massive consequences for Galveston. The plan calls for miles of new barriers on the island’s West End, and a ring levee around the East End.
The project would also require raising the height of the existing seawall, according to the corps plan.
Galveston District 6 Councilwoman Jackie Cole, who represents the West End, said Wednesday she didn’t recall being told about the meeting, and probably wouldn’t have been able to attend anyway because of her work schedule.
Cole planned to attend the corps’ Wednesday public hearing, she said. The Galveston City Council also got a presentation about the corps’ plan in August, before release of the corps’ tentatively selected plan.
Cole was interested in knowing why no one from the city was at the informational meeting on Tuesday, she said. She expected the city council would have a role in developing a public comment to the corps before a Jan. 9 deadline.
Over the past 10 years, since the first proposal for a coastal barrier was first developed, city officials have generally been supportive of a barrier that would protect Galveston from storm surge.
But now that the consequences of building that protection are becoming more clear, the city might have a more nuanced opinion of the project, she said.
“The details are shifty enough to be fearful,” Cole said.
GOV’S PLAN DESCRIBED AS TAX CUT
A public education plan Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pitching to lawmakers focuses more on tax cuts than on increasing school funding, the Texas Tribune reported Wednesday.
The Texas Education Agency estimated Abbott’s plan would cut taxes by $992 million in 2020. By 2023, taxes would be cut by $3.2 billion.
Meanwhile, Texas school districts would receive $301 million more in 2020. That figure would drop to an extra $74 million by 2023.
The Texas Commission on Public School Finance is expected to vote on a final report recommending legislative changes to school funding next week. But it’s unclear whether the commission would adopt Abbott’s proposals or recommend a specific amount of money for the state to commit to public education.
A dollar recommendation in the commission’s report could create a benchmark that legislators would either have to recognize or acknowledge during the upcoming session, when lawmakers will have to pass a state budget.
NOTEBOOK
Julian Castro, the former U.S. housing secretary and mayor of San Antonio, announced Wednesday he was forming an exploratory committee for a potential run for president. Castro said he would make his decision by next month. ... Early voting for the League City City Council election between Chad Tressler and Chris Gross began on Monday. So far 880 have voted in the city-wide election. Early voting ends Friday. Election day is next Tuesday. ... The Texas Legislative Session begins on Jan. 8. That’s in 26 days.
