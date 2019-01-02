GALVESTON
Despite some expectations from locals and out-of-county residents, Galveston won’t be using old Christmas trees to build up beach dunes and hasn’t done so for several years, city officials said.
In past years, the city has piled up Christmas trees after the holiday season on beaches to create dunes and protect against erosion, but that program won’t happen this year, recycling center coordinator James Robison said.
The program hasn’t been in place since he started working for the city in 2014, he said.
“I know we used to,” Robison said. “They took them in and they put them out on the beach. I think it had to do with the GLO. The GLO decided they didn’t want the trees on beaches.”
The Texas General Land Office oversees state beaches and estimates 4.1 feet of Texas coast on average erodes each year, according to the office’s website.
Recycling Christmas trees to create dunes is a great program, but requires land office approval to ensure the trees aren’t preventing public beach access, among other standards, spokeswoman Karina Erickson said.
“We have seen Christmas trees are able to effectively trap sand,” Erickson said. “Keeping access to our beaches open is important.”
The land office isn’t aware of ever granting a program to the city of Galveston, but it could be the city had a program before restrictions were implemented or that it partnered with a nonprofit, which gained approval, Erickson said.
Galveston residents who want to recycle their Christmas trees can take them to the Galveston Recycle Center, 702 61st St., or wait for curbside pickup days, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
Houses west of 51st Street can use curbside pickup on Jan. 11, while residences east of 51st Street will have a Jan. 12 pickup day, Barnett said.
Galveston mulches those old Christmas trees and gives the mulch away free to residents, Robison said.
That’s what happens in other county communities as well.
In League City, residential curbside pickup of Christmas trees starts Thursday, spokeswoman Sarah Greer Osborne said.
“Residents can put them out on the curb starting Jan. 3, but they do have to do it on their heavy trash pick-up day,” Osborne said.
In League City, that’s the second trash day of the week, she said. Those trees, and the ones people drop off at the recycling facility at 1535 Dickinson Ave., are mulched, Osborne said.
Texas City also turns Christmas trees into mulch, Solid Waste Manager Mike Stump said.
People could already put out their Christmas trees for curbside pickup, Stump said.
“They can do it whenever they want when the regular brush trucks come by,” Stump said.
People still have an area option for putting their Christmas trees on the beach.
The Brazoria County Parks Department is hosting a Christmas tree donation program until Jan. 13 at the parks office, 313 W. Mulberry St. in Angleton, according to office officials.
Those trees will be used to gather blowing sand and build up dunes along Follett’s Island and the Village of Surfside Beach, according to officials.
People can also drop off trees for use in the dune project at the Stella Roberts Recycling Center, 5800 Magnolia St. in Pearland; at the Resoft County Park, 20020 state Highway 35, in Alvin; at Manvel Substation, 7313 Corporate Drive in Manvel; or at the Surfside Beach main entrance, state Highway 332 and Fort Velasco Drive.
