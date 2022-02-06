Hundreds of people gathered Sunday at the Moody Gardens Convention Center in Galveston to celebrate Mardi Gras. The annual Mardi Gras Ball for Special People allows people with mental and physical disabilities, along with their families and caregivers, to experience Mardi Gras in a safe environment. Popular movie characters made appearances, posing for photos and joining in to dance. Mardi Gras krewe members also were on hand to pass out strands of beads to attendees.
