Hundreds of people gathered Sunday at the Moody Gardens Convention Center in Galveston to celebrate Mardi Gras. The annual Mardi Gras Ball for Special People allows people with mental and physical disabilities, along with their families and caregivers, to experience Mardi Gras in a safe environment. Popular movie  characters made appearances, posing for photos and joining in to dance. Mardi Gras krewe members also were on hand to pass out strands of beads to attendees.

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription