GALVESTON
A multi-million dollar decision about whether to move forward with a project to deepen the west end of the Port of Galveston appears imminent and hinges on who’s willing to pay for it.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers late last year announced it would pay for the design to deepen the west end of the ship channel, opening up the possibility that a long-proposed project at the port could advance.
The port and corps have long talked about deepening the west end of the Galveston Ship Channel, west of the 38th Street Pier, from 41 feet deep to 46 feet deep.
The cost of the project has been estimated at about $14.6 million. The corps would pay for 75 percent of that, while local entities, like the port, would pay about $3 million.
In recent weeks, however, the question of how much the port would pay for the deepening, if it would even pay at all, has been raised, and, so far, hasn’t been answered.
At the Wharves Board of Trustees meeting on April 23, Port Director Rodger Rees gave a lukewarm assessment of the project. On one hand, the $14 million cost estimate might be high, and the local share might not be as costly as previously thought, Rees said.
On the other, Gulf Sulphur, one of the two businesses that would directly benefit from the deepening of the channel, had said it wouldn’t pay for a part of the deepening, Rees said.
The port is being conscious about how much it plans to spend on the project, because there’s a question about how much the port would actually benefit, Rees said.
“There’s not really a great economic impact to the port in terms of having this done,” Rees said.
A spokesman from Gulf Sulphur said the company had no comment on the proposed dredging.
In an email on Friday, Rees said he had met with representatives from Gulf Sulphur and expected an answer about the company’s commitment by the middle of this week.
At the meeting, Rees said he felt there was a deadline looming for the port to decide whether it would move forward with the dredging or allow the Army Corps to spend the money elsewhere.
“It’s getting to the point where it’s a use-it-or-lose-it or start over scenario,” Rees said, adding that he hadn’t received a specific deadline from the Army Corps. Rees told the board he hoped to have an item for them to vote on by June.
Despite his economic assessment of the project, Rees supported moving forward with it, he said.
“I believe the port needs to think ahead to the future, something that historically the port has not done,” Rees said. “Ships are continuing to get bigger, and if we don’t dredge the balance of our channel now, we will be totally responsible for all maintenance and dredging in the future.”
At least one trustee of the wharves board, which governs the port, already has raised concerns the port shouldn’t use its own money for a project from which it doesn’t directly benefit.
Wharves board Trustee Elizabeth Beeton has said the two companies that would directly benefit should be the ones paying for the project. Aside from Gulf Sulphur, the corps has said the dredging would also benefit Texas International Terminals, a company owned by wharves board Trustee Todd Sullivan.
“I think it’s fine for the port to be the local sponsor, but if the only beneficiary is Texas International Terminals, then they should pay for it,” Beeton said.
Previous port deepening projects have not attracted the type of larger ships that had been promised, Beeton said.
Sullivan has recused himself from wharves board discussions about the deepening, but has spoken in favor of the project as a business owner. On Friday, Sullivan said he participated in Rees’ meeting with Gulf Sulphur and that Texas International Terminals had agreed to pay up to one-third of the local cost of the dredging.
Previous proposals had suggested the private companies would each pay about one-quarter of the cost of the local match.
Sullivan was confident Gulf Sulphur and the port ultimately would agree to contribute to the project, he said.
“The Galveston industrial waterfront has a unique opportunity and a unique situation where all of the industrial users are willing to contribute to the non-federal local match,” Sullivan said.
Usually, it’s just the local government entity sponsoring the project that’s willing to pay for it, Sullivan said.
Rees has left open the possibility that another entity, the city of Galveston, could chip in to pay for some of the work. He suggested that a deeper channel would increase the tax base of the properties on the west end of the port, which would benefit the city.
City officials said they haven’t been approached by the port to discuss funding the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.