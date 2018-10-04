In a sure sign it’s fall, Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston, opened its annual pumpkin patch Thursday. About 2,000 pumpkins from a farm in Oklahoma were delivered to the church for the season.
Sales from the pumpkin patch help to support the youth programs at the church, including funding various outreach events for the community and helping students attend camp. Events will be at the patch throughout the month and will be open until Oct. 31.
