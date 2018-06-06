SEABROOK
Residents in Seabrook may be noticing a strong odor, which officials attributed to a fish kill in water near the city. The city urged anglers not to fish in the area.
The city alerted residents to the fish kill Wednesday evening in a notice, attributing the information to Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. The city didn't specify where the fish kill was occurring.
Officials haven't determined a cause yet for the latest fish kill, but officials said they were typically naturally occurring events caused by drought, heat or possibly an algae bloom. The last fish kill in the Seabrook area occurred in May 2014, officials said.
Crews from the wildlife department would likely be in Seabrook researching in the coming days, according to the city.
"While the smell and sight of dead fish may be a nuisance, it is only temporary and the City of Seabrook cannot predict, prevent or fix the issue," city officials said.
"In most instances, Mother Nature will properly dispose of the dead fish. Birds and other animals will eat the fish and the tide and weather will wash the fish back into the bay."
Residents could report observations about the fish kill to Texas Parks & Wildlife by calling its 24-hour hotline at 281-842-8100.
