The Galveston County Schools Consortium’s priorities for the 86th Legislative Session include adopting “an adequate and equitable school funding system that reduces the state’s over-reliance on recapture and property value increases while providing sufficient funding to meet federal, state and local standards.”
In other words, the state needs to reform the funding system for public schools that’s been in place for the past 25 years.
The Texas Schools Coalition, whose executive committee president is Kelli Moulton, superintendent of the Galveston Independent School District, took it a step further in its priorities statement for the session.
Recognizing increasing property values and, thus, more property taxes subject to recapture payments or Robin Hood funding under the state’s current system, the state coalition said:
“Every additional property-tax dollar collected allows the state to give less money to local schools and spend more on things that have nothing to do with education. We must stop leaning on local taxes and local taxpayers to balance the state budget. Increasing the state’s share is the only way to ease the local property-tax burden while maintaining quality public education in the state.”
Because of rising property values, in 2019 the state will fund about 38 percent of public education through its school funding formulas, down from about 49 percent in 2008, according to the Austin-based Center for Public Policy Priorities. The center’s priorities for the 2019 legislative session also focus on school finance reform.
A preliminary budget request from the Texas Education Agency, submitted to a state budget panel in September, projected a drop of more than $3.5 billion in the state’s general revenue dedicated to public education, in part because the revenue from local property taxes is expected to skyrocket, according to a report in The Texas Tribune.
It appears that few leaders in the state, including Gov. Greg Abbott, believe the current system of increasingly relying on local property tax revenues to fund schools is sustainable, for a variety of reasons.
In recent months, Abbott has revealed an 86-page plan, “Improving Student Outcomes and Maintaining Affordability through Comprehensive Education and Tax Reforms,” to educators and members of the business community, creating a buzz around the possibility of education funding reform taking center-stage during the 2019 legislative session.
In 2017, Abbott and other top state officials appointed the Texas Commission on Public School Finance to study the problem. District 11 state Sen. Larry Taylor, chair of the Senate Education Committee, sits on that commission and, at a recent economic development forum held at Texas A&M University at Galveston, said the commission’s report of recommendations on school funding is due to the governor’s office by the end of December.
A report from the commission’s most recent working group on revenues meeting on Nov. 27 said testimony at that meeting was prefaced by a statement from Republican Sen. Paul Bettencourt, of Houston, who said the state must “wean” itself off the “Robin Hood” system of wealth equalization through recapture of property tax revenues.
Abbott’s plan, framed around slowing growth of skyrocketing tax bills, may be more about his tax reform agenda than education, some have argued.
Nonetheless, it seems that all eyes are on funding public education.
HOW IT WORKS
Put simply, it’s complicated.
Texas uses a set of formulas that examines the makeup of each school district, and decides how much total funding each school district is allowed.
Districts use local property tax revenues to meet their particular allotted amount of funding. If a district can’t raise the amount locally because it doesn’t collect enough property taxes, the state fills in the gaps.
But if a district generates more property tax revenues locally than allowed by the state’s formulas, the excess property taxes are “recaptured” or sent back to the state to be redistributed to poorer districts. Recaptured funds also go to charter schools, which are funded 100 percent by the state.
Districts that generate more property tax than is allowed are categorized “property-wealthy” and those that don’t raise enough and are supplemented by the state as “property-poor.”
Recapturing or redistributing often is referred to as “Robin Hood” funding, an idea that came about in 1993 after several decades of lawsuits challenged inherent inequities in school districts’ funding in Texas, according to the Center for Public Policy Priorities.
It’s important to note that recapture makes up just 4.5 percent of combined state and local revenue dedicated to schools, with local property taxes comprising the bulk of school funding — about 63 percent, including local recapture funds — and the state contributing about 37 percent. And it’s important to note that inequity in school funding for poorer districts improved dramatically after recapture was instituted.
But the system has some inherent flaws that have become glaring as property values have risen in recent years.
Here’s what it looks like in Galveston.
“In 2018, GISD posted property value at $7,146,942,678,” Moulton said in an email exchange. Applying the state’s formula that considers weighted average daily attendance of 8,857 students, Galveston’s per-student wealth comes out to $806,859, “clearly beyond the statutory wealth limit and therefore subject to recapture.
“Our current recapture rate is in excess of 33 percent of the taxes collected, returned to the state for redistribution,” Moulton said.
For the 2014-15 school year, Galveston’s recapture payment to the state was $12.3 million. For the 2018-19 school year, it’s projected to be $27.3 million. Last year, the district paid $24.8 million.
Unfortunately, the district’s per-student wealth calculation reflects the increased price of high-end housing on Galveston’s East and West ends, and accompanying ballooning property tax revenues, not the actual demographic of the district in which 72 percent of students are economically disadvantaged.
“Galveston ISD, like many other districts in Texas, is experiencing a growing population of students living in poverty,” Moulton said. “Having property wealth does not signify a wealthy student population.”
Another major concern for Moulton is how the state uses additional property taxes collected based on property wealth. Those funds “will continue to be redistributed not only to districts across Texas, but also incorporated into the general fund for the state of Texas and utilized in a variety of ways,” she said.
“Not only does the state claim the additional revenue for wealth equalization, they are now using the funding for non-educational efforts.”
The effect on the Galveston school district is “the lack of discretional funding to address rising costs in personnel through salaries and benefits, rising utility costs and general inflation to maintain and replace educational equipment and materials,” Moulton said.
‘NO DOLLAR AMOUNT’
If Abbott’s plan sees the light of day at the next legislative session, it likely will propose a cap on annual property tax increases that will please much of his base. It also will reduce recapture’s growth, theoretically keeping more property tax dollars local.
Abbott further promised, in the initial presentation of his plan, that “state revenues will be utilized to ensure districts do not lose money as a result of this compression of tax collections.”
He has not indicated, however, where those additional state funds will come from or how much revenue he’s talking about.
Some education advocates argue the amount of money needed to adequately educate a student in Texas needs to be determined before the state overhauls its school finance formula, but Moulton is circumspect on that point, arguing the question of equity and adequacy has been debated eight times in Texas courts since 1984, searching for a dollar amount. To date, no dollar amount has been identified to plug into the formulas the state uses to support public education, she said.
“I would argue that there will never be a dollar amount identified because school is the business of people — and no two are alike,” Moulton said. “Where a factory can account for the quality and quantity of their raw materials to produce a standardized product, the education of a child can do neither: each child enters with a unique set of abilities and experiences, hopefully to exit the system anything other than standardized.”
