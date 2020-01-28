HITCHCOCK
Mary Combs Demby has been appointed by Hitchcock Mayor Randy Stricklind to fill the District 1 City Commission seat left open by the death of Commissioner Fard Abdullah earlier this month.
Mary Combs Demby has been appointed by Hitchcock Mayor Randy Stricklind to fill the District 1 City Commission seat left open by the death of Commissioner Fard Abdullah earlier this month.
Kathryn Eastburn: 409-683-5257; kathryn.eastburn@galvnews.com.
