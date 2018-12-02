Violent threats in schools have increased in Galveston County since 10 people were killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School last May, officials said.
Media attention on school violence and increased sensitivity to what constitutes a threat has helped lead to a jump in the number of threats that get referred to the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office, First Assistant District Attorney Kevin Petroff said.
“Absolutely yes, we have seen an increase,” he said. “Everyone is a little more on edge after Santa Fe.”
The district attorney’s office has charged 84 juvenile cases for exhibiting or threatening to exhibit a firearm on school campus, unlawfully carrying a weapon in a prohibited place, false alarm or report and terroristic threat, Petroff said. Twenty-eight of those cases were filed after Aug. 1, 2018 — the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year.
The increase has led to the district attorney’s office handling threat cases in a different way than before the shooting at Santa Fe. Before May 18, a threat that didn’t rise to the level of a felony — if a student threatened another student, for instance, as opposed to threatened the entire school — didn’t go through the district attorney’s intake process, which it reserves for felony cases, Petroff said. Now all cases get looked at, no matter how small.
“Since Santa Fe, we’re erring on the side of charging where we have probable cause,” he said. “We’re asking that school officials contact us directly about any threat, whether we reject or accept charges. Our office is handling cases more sensitively now.”
Because the district attorney’s office has requested school officials contact them about any threat, Petroff said sometimes he gets questions about incidents that don’t rise to the level of a criminal act. When an 11-year-old girl said that her pencils were bombs after another student took one from her didn’t lead to criminal charges, for example.
“Sometimes they rise to a level where we can charge and sometimes they don’t,” he said. “The call we got about the girl who said her pencils were bombs, obviously that didn’t rise to the level of a charge. But it shows you to what extent the schools are documenting potential threats.”
According to Texas Appleseed, a Texas nonprofit that analyzes data related to criminal justice, the increase has been seen statewide, too. The Texas Juvenile Justice Department saw a 156 percent increase in referrals for students making terroristic threats, and a 600 percent increase in referrals for the exhibition or threat of exhibiting firearms during the first five months of 2018, compared to the first five months in 2016 and 2017, a 2018 report found.
The increase has led to school officials employing new methods to prevent threats as well. Texas City school district, for example, has created six-person threat assessment teams that are assigned to each of the district’s 14 schools that are responsible for responding to reports of threats that get sent to them via an anonymous threat-reporting phone app called P3 Campus.
The app, which bills itself as an anonymous reporting solution that’s used by more than 11,000 schools across the country, according to the P3 Campus website, allows the district’s security officials to receive reports of anything happening in the district, sent by anyone.
Depending on what campus the report comes from, a school’s threat assessment team will make contact with the parties involved with the report and determine how to proceed, Executive Director of Security and School Safety Mike Matranga said.
“Whoever’s reporting can choose which campus the activity is happening at and then it goes immediately to the threat assessment team that is assigned to that school, and also me and other administrators,” said Matranga, noting that he had received two threat reports on Friday alone.
“We have to equip our staff with knowledge and skills to recognize these things. By doing that, it allows them to have a better feel for the students and the climate in which they’re working in.”
