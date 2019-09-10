FRIENDSWOOD
From the main road entering the neighborhood, it’s almost unnoticeable how near Frenchman’s Creek Townhomes are to the creek. But during Hurricane Harvey in 2017, more than 9 feet of water surrounded Vicki Hartzell’s home, flooding the garage, she said.
Local officials have identified the neighborhood, with about 20 units on Blue Heron and Moss Point drives, along Clear Creek as a strong candidate for acquisition in a buyout program for flooded homes and the city council on Tuesday approved an interlocal agreement with Galveston County to pursue grant funding for the project, said Zach Davison, county spokesman.
But Hartzell and neighbors have received little in the way of solid information about what might await their homes in coming months, she said.
“We’re at a standstill,” she said. “My husband has been going to city hall to talk, but they keep just saying it’s not set in stone. We want to sell, but we’re just stuck waiting.”
Hurricane Harvey in August 2017 dropped more than 50 inches of rain on some parts of Harris and Galveston counties, overwhelming drainage systems and flooding more than 2,600 homes in Friendswood.
City officials for months have pursued federal Community Development Block Grant money to acquire the properties to tear town and build flood control projects, according to city documents.
Grant funding will flow through the Texas General Land Office, which has selected the Houston-Galveston Area Council to distribute the money, city officials said.
The land office’s sole role in the process is to provide technical assistance and make sure the methods meet U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development rules, said Brittany Eck, spokeswoman for the land office.
But Friendswood is only allocated about $2.76 million for buyouts and acquisitions, city documents show. So, following Tuesday’s interlocal agreement, the county will now apply for additional funding needed to purchase the remaining 12 units in the neighborhood, Davidson said.
The county has been allocated an additional $4.35 million for buyouts and acquisitions, documents show.
All acquisitions would be on a voluntary basis, Davidson said.
The county doesn’t currently have a timeline for when residents might actually receive offers on their property, Davidson said. But county and Friendswood officials will remain in communication as the process continues.
And for residents like Hartzell, the uncertainty is the problem, she said. Hartzell and her husband were planning to move to Corpus Christi just before Harvey hit the region, but the storm changed those plans, she said.
Hartzell took out a $25,000 loan with the U.S. Small Business Administration shortly after the storm to begin repairs on the property, but the entire neighborhood hasn’t been sure what to expect, she said.
Hartzell also received some money from her flood insurance agency, but not enough to cover the cost of repairs on the property, she said.
A glance around the neighborhood echoes that — a for sale sign hangs in front of one townhome, while still other property owners have made repairs and begun renting out the property while awaiting word about property acquisitions, Hartzell said.
Regardless of what happens, the Hartzell family can’t afford to take a financial loss via any acquisition, given how much they’ve already spent repairing the property, she said.
The Hartzells have lived at the townhome for about five or six years and, while it’s flooded once before they purchased it, Vicki Hartzell said she was surprised their neighborhood has become the focus for acquisition.
“We were so much luckier than some,” she said. “I’m surprised they want to offer us buyouts. I have teacher friends who live along FM 2351 that has flooded three times in three years.”
