Hundreds of visitors came to Stewart Beach to enjoy the sunshine and clear skies Saturday. Families and friends played sports, relaxed, enjoyed the water and played in the sand during the crowded beach day. With summer fast approaching, more tourists will flock to the island to enjoy the warm weather.
— Kelsey Walling
