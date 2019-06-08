GALVESTON COUNTY
A new bill is the latest example of state assault on local control, in the opinion of several local leaders, and has led to several communities scrambling to adjust ordinances to accommodate the new rules.
The League City council on Tuesday will consider changing how the city determines charges for permit fees, switching from a system based on home valuations to one based on the square footage of a residence, said David Hoover, the city’s director of planning and development.
“Every time you turn around, they’re changing the laws,” Mayor Pat Hallisey said. “I don’t understand the law, and no one is doing a good job of explaining it.”
League City is not alone. Friendswood in July will consider new options for the city’s permitting fee structure after researching several different options, said Jeff Newpher, spokesman for the city.
All of the local communities are scrambling in response to House Bill 852, which went into effect immediately and prohibits city administrators from considering the value of a dwelling or the cost of constructing or improving a dwelling when pricing building permit or inspection fees for construction or improvement of a residential dwelling.
Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bill May 21, and it went into effect immediately, shortly after both houses of the Texas Legislature approved it. No representative from Galveston County opposed the measure and none responded to requests for comment by The Daily News by deadline Friday.
“We should all be on the same page,” Hallisey said. “But every day, I feel further and further away from those in state government. Yet, we rely on those guys.”
The measure is particularly interesting given the governor’s concern about tax relief, Hallisey said.
Legislators in the 86th Texas Legislature signed off on a bill that would add about $5 billion to cut property taxes on homes and businesses and another that would cap the amount property taxes could increase each year without putting the issue before voters.
“I’ve told them, they need to clean up their own house before they get to ours,” Hallisey said.
Yet, for all of the outcry in northern communities in Galveston County, not all municipalities appear as hard-hit.
“Now that the bill is in effect, we are no longer charging any fees based on the value of the work,” said Marissa Barnett, spokeswoman for the city of Galveston. “We are charging our flat fees and planning review fees.”
The city had been basing part of remodeling permits on valuation, but isn’t anymore, and administrators are undergoing a review of permitting fees and could bring the result before council this month, Barnett said.
“The overall effect remains to be seen,” Barnett said. “The cost of the services provided through the fees should be more fair because the codes we enforce are constant regardless of the job cost to the builder.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.