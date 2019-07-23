ROLLOVER PASS
A year ago, it looked as if the days were numbered for Rollover Pass. After years of litigation and planning, the Texas General Land Office had issued a request for proposals seeking contractors to fill the manmade pass bisecting the peninsula and build a new park on top of it.
Local officials warned the pass would have one more flounder run before it closed.
On Tuesday, Bolivar resident Steve Crosslin sat in a golf cart on the west side of the pass, where he’d spent the day fishing, but hadn’t caught anything and was ready to go home.
Crosslin had heard about plans to close to pass, and the warnings that the end was coming. It’s a topic of conversation among the regulars at the pass, he said.
But after months with no news about when, exactly, the popular fishing spot would close, Crosslin was hoping maybe limbo was the state of things — like a clock stuck perpetually at a minute before midnight.
“I don’t know if it will ever get done in my lifetime,” he said.
State and local officials say that’s not the case, and that plans to close the pass haven’t changed. At the same time, officials say there’s no firm date for when the pass will be closed.
The Texas General Land Office has talked about closing the pass, a water-filled slot between the Gulf of Mexico and the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, since 2008. The agency argues the pass contributes to erosion along Gulf-side beaches and funnels sediment into the intracoastal canal, which must be dredged at great cost.
After years of talks and litigation, a search for a company began in early 2018, after the land office issued a request for proposals seeking a contractor to do the work.
The land office in July last year said it had received one bid for the project for about $12 million, nearly $6 million more than it had received from the state in 2008 to close the pass.
Since then, the agency has said the project has been caught up in negotiation of a final contract and has released no details about who would do the work, when the work would start or how much it would cost.
The land office in a written statement this week said it was still working on closing the pass.
“This closure will help protect property and critical infrastructure against erosion, restore the environment to natural conditions, and help the coast be better prepared for the next major storm,” said Rachel Jones. “We are still in the procurement process, and cannot release contracting information until this phase is complete.”
Earlier this month, a Galveston County Court at Law judge cleared the last legal challenge to the closure from the Gulf Coast Rod, Reel and Gun Club and the Gilchrist Community Association, which contested the county’s ability to use eminent domain to seize land around the pass to build a public park.
Those challenges failed, and the club reached an agreement to sell the land to the county. Last year, however, an appeals court remanded the issue back to the county court to clarify whether the community association had any ownership rights to the property.
Judge Kerri Foley issued a ruling July 2 that affirmed the group had no ownership rights.
Galveston County officials said they were awaiting the state agency’s direction about how the project would move forward.
County commissioners have been scheduled to talk about the Rollover Pass condemnation process during 12 of their 14 regular meetings this year, according to agendas.
All of those discussions have been scheduled to take place in executive session, and commissioners have not discussed any issues related to the pass publicly.
Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said that in at least half those meetings, commissioners received no updates about the closure. Galveston County Commissioner Darrell Apffel, who represents Bolivar Peninsula, put that number even higher.
“In 99 percent of them, there’s no news,” Apffel said.
The county has received some details about planning for the project. There have been negotiations about where the construction company could safely place its work vehicles during the construction project and about whether the company can find high-quality sand for a beach-building part of the project.
Henry wasn’t concerned about how long the project was taking, he said.
“If they want to slow roll it, it’s their project,” Henry said.
